Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Illinois Department of Agriculture : AGRICULTURAL FUN FOR ALL DURING AG DAY AT THE ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 12:51am CEST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois State Fair has always been first and foremost an agricultural fair. We're celebrating all aspects of Illinois ag during Agriculture Day on Tuesday, August 14, at the Illinois State Fair.

Many events are planned to encourage fairgoers to learn about and get more involved in agriculture. Two contests geared toward younger fairgoers are Cutest Little Farmer and the Children's Pedal Pull Competition. Cutest Little Farmer features kids dressed up and ready for a day on the farm. This contest is set for 11:00 a.m. in the Department of Agriculture tent. And the Pedal Pull Competition is a contest inspired by truck and tractor pulls, where kids use pedal tractors to pull a weight. This event will happen at The Shed at 1:30 p.m.

Harness racing is set for 11:00 a.m. in the Grandstand on Ag Day. The 2018 Illinois Auctioneer Championship Finals are at 10:00 a.m. on the Lincoln Stage. Ten of Illinois' finest auctioneers will take the stage and compete to become the 2018 Auctioneer Champion, who goes on to serve as the auctioneer at the 2018 Governor's Sale of Champions Tuesday evening.

Ag tours are available at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to give fairgoers an interactive look at Illinois agriculture. Each hour-long tour, sponsored by BRANDT, takes fairgoers on a tram ride throughout the fairgrounds, guided by members of Illinois FFA. Tour participants learn about the Illinois agriculture industry, including beef, dairy, swine, horse racing, goats, rabbits, corn, soybeans, and pollinators. These tours begin at the Department of Agriculture tent and end at the FFA barnyard.

The highlight of each Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair, the 2018 Governor's Sale of Champions is at 5:00 p.m. in the Livestock Center. Junior Grand Champion livestock will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to 4-H, FFA, and the individual exhibitor. Please join us for this amazing salute to Illinois agriculture and help us in celebrating the exhibitors' hard work and accomplishments.

Ag Day closes with one of the 2018 Illinois State Fair's most anticipated Grandstand concerts, Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde. Tickets are still available at the Grandstand Box Office or via Ticketmaster.com.

Disclaimer

Illinois Department of Agriculture published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11aWHAT THEY&RSQUO;RE SAYING : “U.S. Senator Dean Heller – Strong Advocate for Fighting Against Domestic Violence”
PU
01:06aCITY OF JACKSONVILLE FL : ITD Assists with Certificates of Appropriateness (COA) Enhancement for Historic Preservation
PU
01:01aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah mining industry leaders on August 14
PU
12:51aILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Agricultural fun for all during ag day at the illinois state fair
PU
12:46aTrump aide Bolton met Turkish envoy to discuss U.S. pastor -White House
RE
12:26aCanada finance minister at steel mill Tuesday amid talk of new tariff steps
RE
12:16aCITY OF DALLAS TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus
PU
12:13aELON MUSK : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
RE
12:10aMAJOR TESLA OWNER FIDELITY TRIMMED STAKE LAST QUARTER : SEC filing
RE
12:08aErdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
2BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4FIERA CAPITAL CORP : FIERA CAPITAL : Announces Upcoming Change of Portfolio Manager and Appointment of Sub-Adv..
5Keeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.