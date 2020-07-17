Illinois Department of Agriculture Announces Details for Junior Livestock Expo and Junior Horse Show

SPRINGFIELD, IL -The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today released entry forms for the Junior Livestock Expo and Junior Horse Show taking place on the Illinois State and Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. The forms must be submitted via mail and are available on the IDOA website at www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr.

The Junior Livestock Expo will take place in Springfield over two weekends in September. Session one participants, which features beef, sheep, dairy goats, pygmy goats, rabbits and poultry must have their entry forms postmarked by August 10th, session two participants showing swine, dairy cattle and meat goats must have their entry forms postmarked by August 17th.

The Junior Horse Show will be held on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds over two weekends. Entry forms for both the English and Western Shows must be postmarked by August 10th. Overnight camping will be available in Du Quoin at a rate of $25 per night.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will be awarding ribbons to Champions, Reserve Champions, Grand Champions and Reserve Grands in each species, and will be also be paying out premiums based on total entry monies received in a 'Jackpot' style format. As a reminder, the Junior Shows are open to Illinois residents only, ages 8-21.

IDOA's top priority remains safety. The Junior Livestock Expo will be held in the 'Show and Go' format, discouraging overnight camping and the stalling/penning of any species. Species with the ability to show off trailers will be asked to do so. In addition, all exhibitors, family members and general public at both locations must adhere to the six feet apart social distancing guidelines and will be required to wear a protective face covering at all times while on the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

The Junior Livestock Expo will take place September 11th-13 and September 18th-20th. The Junior Horse Show will be held August 29th-30th and September 5th-6th. For a complete list of rules and regulations, as well as to view the premium book please visit, www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr.