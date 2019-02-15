Illinois Governor to Sign Bill Raising Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour by 2025

By Kris Maher

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign a bill approved by the Democrat-controlled state legislature to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, a move that is sharply opposed by businesses throughout the state.

With the bill, Illinois would soon meet the pay target set by a labor-backed campaign to raise the minimum wage nationally, called Fight for $15. It would follow other liberal-leaning states set to reach a $15 minimum wage, including California in 2022, Massachusetts in 2023 and New Jersey in 2024. New York is also on track to reach that level through a series of increases.

In Illinois, companies have already complained of challenges from the state's high taxes and long-term fiscal woes, including soaring unfunded pension liabilities. Some business leaders said the statewide wage increase could cause employers to cut workers' hours and result in layoffs.

"Some businesses will literally close their doors," said Todd Maisch, CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He said some companies will be forced to raise prices and scale back plans to create jobs. "The impact on small businesses is going to be dramatic."

The wage increase would be a big win for newly elected Gov. Pritzker, a Democrat who spent $171 million of his own money on his campaign and made raising pay for low-wage workers a top pledge. He and other supporters said the increase would lift many workers out of poverty.

Gov. Pritzker walked through the Illinois House chamber Thursday as members voted 69-41 to pass the pay measure, and he said he would sign the legislation.

"Whether you're a home healthcare provider in McLeansboro or a janitor in Rockford, hardworking men and women across Illinois deserve a raise and will get one," he said on Twitter Thursday.

The wage increase also means higher costs for the state, because it employs some minimum wage workers at state agencies and universities.

The current state minimum wage of $8.25 an hour, in place since 2010, would increase to $9.25 an hour in January, and then to $10 an hour July 1, 2020. It would then increase each year by $1 an hour until it hit $15 an hour in 2025.

Chicago, meanwhile, already has a minimum wage of $12 an hour that would increase to $13 an hour in July. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Labor leaders applauded the passage of the Illinois bill. " Go Illinois! #FightFor15," tweeted Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, a major supporter of the national campaign.

Bill Looby, political director of the Illinois AFL-CIO, said in an interview he viewed the Illinois pay increase as a big victory for workers but one that was past due. He said he believes it will also eventually lift wages for lower-paid unionized workers.

Mr. Looby said he thinks the business community is overstating potential negative effects. "Putting money in the hands of those lowest paid workers will also provide an immediate boost economically," he said.

Mr. Maisch of the Illinois Chamber said the business community will continue to press lawmakers to pass provisions to offset the effects of the wage increase for some employers. He called an existing tax credit in the bill wholly inadequate because it diminishes over time as the minimum wage increases.

He said lawmakers rejected a proposal for the wage increase to occur more slowly in certain parts of the state with lower wage levels and living costs, along the lines of New York's law.

"We took our hits this week, but we're not leaving the field," Mr. Maisch said. "We're going to continue to talk to the legislature about other ways to lessen the blow from this $15 an hour bill."

