Illinois House Republicans : Environmental Forum hosted by Durkin, Curran & Olsen

The public is invited to join State Representatives Jim Durkin and David S. Olsen along with Senator John F. Curran for a discussion on a number of environmental topics, including flooding, recycling, composting, transportation and storm water issues. The event will also feature speakers from the Illinois Environmental Council, Sierra Club, SCARCE, and the Metropolitan Planning Council.

Here are the details:

Thursday, August 23, 2018

6:30 - 8:00 pm

Indian Prairie Library

401 Plainfield Road

Darien, IL 60561

The event is free to the public. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP here.

Please contact the offices of Rep. Durkin (630) 325-2028, Senator Curran (630) 796-2623, or Rep. Olsen at (630) 737-0504 with any questions.