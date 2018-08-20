Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Illinois House Republicans : Environmental Forum hosted by Durkin, Curran & Olsen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

The public is invited to join State Representatives Jim Durkin and David S. Olsen along with Senator John F. Curran for a discussion on a number of environmental topics, including flooding, recycling, composting, transportation and storm water issues. The event will also feature speakers from the Illinois Environmental Council, Sierra Club, SCARCE, and the Metropolitan Planning Council.

Here are the details:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
6:30 - 8:00 pm

Indian Prairie Library
401 Plainfield Road
Darien, IL 60561

The event is free to the public. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP here.

Please contact the offices of Rep. Durkin (630) 325-2028, Senator Curran (630) 796-2623, or Rep. Olsen at (630) 737-0504 with any questions.

Disclaimer

Illinois House Republicans published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 20:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Revokes Eurex Zurich AG FBOT Registration after Voluntary Closure
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pEXCLUSIVE : Trump vows 'no concessions' with Turkey over detained U.S. pastor
RE
05:14pEXCLUSIVE : Trump says does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week
RE
05:14pINSTANT VIEW : Trump takes Fed to task for rate hikes in Reuters interview
RE
05:13pPaul Manafort Jury Begins Third Day of Deliberation
DJ
05:11pU.S. Moves Toward New Tariffs for China Despite Trade Talks, Industry Opposition
DJ
05:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Higher For Third Session As Billion-dollar Deals Shore Up Confidence
DJ
05:07pUNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE : Transforming carbon dioxide
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
2ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts
5PANDORA : PANDORA : TRANSACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.