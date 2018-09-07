Log in
Illinois House Republicans : Helping Families in Need

09/07/2018 | 02:57am CEST

DuPage Area State Representatives and Senators are joining forces through the entire month of September to help Loaves & Fishes support DuPage County families in need.

Loaves & Fishes is a non-for-profit food pantry that feeds up to 800 DuPage County families per week, serving 7,607 children and 1,238 senior citizens each year. Families in need can shop for free in a grocery store-like setting for food, supplies and personal care items.

Currently, Loaves & Fishes is experiencing a shortage of essential items so area legislators are setting up collection points in their district offices to collect donations of the following:

  • Diapers & Wipes
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Toilet paper
  • Shampoo
  • Toothpaste
  • Household Cleaning Products

If you would like to help, you can drop off items from the list above at any of these drop off locations:

  • State Rep. Jim Durkin - 16W281 83rd St. Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (830a-500p M-F)
  • State Rep. Peter Breen - 929 S. Main St. Suite 105B, Lombard, IL 60148 (9a to 4p M-F)
  • State Senator Michael Connelly - 552 S. Washington St., Suite 104, Naperville, IL 60540 (8a to 5p M-F)
  • State Senator John Curran - 7501 South Lemont Road, Suite 315, Woodridge, IL 60517 (10a - 3:00p M-F please call prior to drop off)
  • State Rep. Mazzochi - 1 S Cass Avenue Westmont, IL (9a to 4p M-F)
  • State Senator Jim Oberweis - 959 Oak Street, North Aurora, IL 60542 (9a-5p M-Th, 9a-4p F)
  • State Rep David Olsen - 633 Rogers Street Suite 108 Downers Grove, IL 60515 (9a to 3p M-F)
  • State Rep. Grant Wehrli - 55 S. Main Street Suite 383 Naperville, IL 60540 (10a to 2p M-TR)
  • State Rep. Christine Winger - One Tiffany Pointe Suite G3 Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (9a to 4 p M-F)

Disclaimer

Illinois House Republicans published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:56:05 UTC
