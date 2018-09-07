Illinois House Republicans : Helping Families in Need

DuPage Area State Representatives and Senators are joining forces through the entire month of September to help Loaves & Fishes support DuPage County families in need.

Loaves & Fishes is a non-for-profit food pantry that feeds up to 800 DuPage County families per week, serving 7,607 children and 1,238 senior citizens each year. Families in need can shop for free in a grocery store-like setting for food, supplies and personal care items.

Currently, Loaves & Fishes is experiencing a shortage of essential items so area legislators are setting up collection points in their district offices to collect donations of the following:

Diapers & Wipes

Laundry Detergent

Toilet paper

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Household Cleaning Products

If you would like to help, you can drop off items from the list above at any of these drop off locations: