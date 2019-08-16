Log in
Illinois Senate Democrats : Ellman measure aimed at reducing carbon emissions becomes law

08/16/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Published: Friday, August 16, 2019 10:02 AM

SPRINGFIELD - A decades-old law that prevents Illinois from taking action to address harmful greenhouse gas emissions was repealed thanks to State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville).

'By repealing the Kyoto Protocol Act, we're sending the signal that Illinois is ready to get serious about climate change,' Ellman said after her bill repealing the measure was signed into law today by Gov. JB Pritzker. 'It's an outdated law that only served to tie lawmakers' hands and it never should've been passed in the first place.'

House Bill 3481 repeals the Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998, which was intended to prevent the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Pollution Control Board from proposing rules to reduce greenhouse gases to address climate change.

'The Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998 was basically a gag order designed to prevent Illinois lawmakers from taking action to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions,' Ellman said. 'Repealing this outdated law allows us to consider new options to cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect our environment.'

The Kyoto Protocol Act expressly prohibited Illinois from reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions beyond the goals set for the United States in the Kyoto Protocol. In 2001, the U.S. withdrew from the Kyoto Protocol, leaving Illinois tied to goals that the federal government no longer intended to meet.

This legislation takes effect immediately.

Disclaimer

Illinois Senate Democrats published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 16:51:02 UTC
