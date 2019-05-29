Illinois Senate Democrats : House approves Bennett's landmark legislation to clean up coal ash

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 01:03 PM

SPRINGFIELD - Legislation sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) to provide Illinois communities the protection they need from toxic coal ash pollution passed the Illinois House of Representatives this week.

'After years of inaction, Illinois is finally taking steps to protect public health and the environment from toxic coal ash,' Bennett said. 'This is a powerful victory for everyone who fought to keep our rivers, streams and lakes clean. An entire coalition across the state came together to protect Illinois communities and waterways for future generations.'

The measure addresses the closure of waste pits across the state filled with coal ash, a toxic byproduct of burning coal. Senate Bill 9 creates a regulatory framework to ensure polluters, not taxpayers, pay for needed closure and cleanup, guarantees public participation and transparency around cleanups for affected communities and provides Illinois EPA the funds it needs to properly oversee closure and cleanup.

State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Champaign) and State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Danville) carried the bill through the House and a large coalition of activists from around Illinois championed the legislation including: Central Illinois Healthy Communities Alliance, Citizens Against Longwall Mining, Citizens Against Ruining the Environment, Clean Power Lake County, Earthjustice, Eco-Justice Collaborative, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Faith in Place Action Fund, Illinois Environmental Council, Illinois People's Action, Metro-East Green Alliance, Prairie Rivers Network, Protect the Middle Fork, Sierra Club Illinois Chapter, and Springfield Clean.

Senate Bill 9 now awaits the governor's signature.