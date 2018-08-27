Log in
Illinois Soybean Association : Growers Encouraged by NAFTA Talks

08/27/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Illinois Soybean Growers Encouraged by NAFTA Talks

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. - August 27, 2018 - Doug Schroeder, Illinois Soybean Growers vice chairman and a soybean farmer from Mahomet, Illinois, released the following statement in response to President Trump's NAFTA statement:

'As soybean producers start to harvest their crop, we are encouraged by the news that the Administration is looking to redevelop trade relationships with one of our strongest trading partners. Trade is vital to Illinois soybean growers and the livestock users who consume our protein-rich soybean meal. For these industries to thrive, we need access to markets, such as Mexico that is our number two trading partner for soybeans and a top pork importer. We value the progress on NAFTA negotiations and are hopeful that they will allow us to maintain market access to our valued customers.'

Illinois Soybean Growers (ISG) is a membership organization serving more than 43,000 Illinois soybean growers. ISG provides advocacy in Springfield and Washington, D.C., to promote the interests of Illinois soybean farmers and programs that enhance soybean production and demand. Voice for Soy, the online action center supported by ISG, allows growers to easily connect with legislators and regulators to advocate for Illinois agriculture. For more information about ISG, visit the website www.ilsoygrowers.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Amy Roady
Director of Communications
roadya@ilsoy.org
(618) 535-7937

Mike Levin
Director of Issues Management Analysis
levinm@ilsoy.org
(309) 808-3606

Rachel Peabody
Senior Communications Specialist
peabodyr@ilsoy.org
(217) 825-7654

Disclaimer

Illinois Soybean Association published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 17:16:11 UTC
