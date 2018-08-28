Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Illinois Soybean Association : Growers Stress Need for Trade Not Aid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:17am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Illinois Soybean Growers Stress Need for Trade Not Aid

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. - August 27, 2018 - In response to the USDA $12 billion agricultural aid package, Doug Schroeder, Illinois Soybean Growers vice chairman and a soybean farmer from Mahomet, Illinois, released the following statement:

'As soybean producers head into harvest, we need access to markets from trade deals and a stable Farm Bill, not short-term aid packages. In recent years, more than half of our soybeans have been exported with the majority going to China. More U.S. soy gets exported to China than all other American agricultural products combined. Market access and trade certainty support our families, our businesses and our communities. Short-term aid does not create long-term market stability. Producers need trade, not aid.'

Illinois Soybean Growers (ISG) is a membership organization serving more than 43,000 Illinois soybean growers. ISG provides advocacy in Springfield and Washington, D.C., to promote the interests of Illinois soybean farmers and programs that enhance soybean production and demand. Voice for Soy, the online action center supported by ISG, allows growers to easily connect with legislators and regulators to advocate for Illinois agriculture. For more information about ISG, visit the website www.ilsoygrowers.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Amy Roady
Director of Communications
roadya@ilsoy.org
(618) 535-7937

Mike Levin
Director of Issues Management Analysis
levinm@ilsoy.org
(309) 808-3606

Rachel Peabody
Senior Communications Specialist
peabodyr@ilsoy.org
(217) 825-7654

Disclaimer

Illinois Soybean Association published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:16:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aCITY OF ST PETERSBURG FL : Paving work to cause delays along Central Avenue
PU
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement
PU
12:37aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Tariff Relief Welcome, Farmers Still Need Open Markets
PU
12:37aIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : U of I's proposed CAFE project finds physical site
PU
12:37aAMERICAN FARM BUREAU : Trade Progress with Mexico is a Good Start
PU
12:34aU.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports
RE
12:32aNAHB CEO HOWARD : Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s
PU
12:32aRISI : Asia to Drive Demand for Wood Biomass Pellets Over the Next Decade
PU
12:27aCITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Traffic Advisory for Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection
PU
12:17aOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Americas
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.