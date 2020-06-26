Log in
Illness Associated with COVID-19 - [week of 3/21/20 – week of 6/20/20]

06/26/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID19

Employee Status

Wk of Mar 2

Wk of Mar 28

Wk of Apr 4

Wk of Apr 11

Wk of Apr 18

Wk of Apr 25

Wk of May 2

Wk of May 9

Wk of May 16

Wk of May 23

Wk of May 30

k of June 6

Wk of June 13

Wk of June 20

Contracted East Class I Quarantined East Class I

5 0

20 106

53 230

74 193

70 177

53 139

49 130

45 116

47 137

4 12

48 138

49 134

50 124

Subtotal East Class I

5

126

283

267

247

192

179

161

184

17

186

183

174

Contracted West Class I Quarantined West Class I

5

18 468

103 841

165 581

192 402

197 387

34 298

44 290

49 279

64 294

5 28

58 249

53 239

82 298

Subtotal West Class I

6

486

944

746

594

584

332

334

328

358

33

307

292

380

Contracted ASLRRA Quarantined ASLRRA

1 4

5 190

12 138

6 77

12 67

8 51

8 53

10 56

4 39

6 41

5

8 47

5 8

7 27

Subtotal ASLRRA

5

195

150

83

79

59

61

66

43

47

6

55

13

34

Contracted Amtrak Quarantined Amtrak

7

12 292

35 575

100 1,520

148 1,700

183 334

15 175

12 150

9 88

10 74

1 7

10 72

19 105

18 104

Subtotal Amtrak

7

304

610

1,620

1,848

517

190

162

97

84

8

82

124

122

Contracted Total

1

40

170

324

426

458

110

115

107

127

12

124

126

157

Quarantined Total

17

950

1,660

2,408

2,362

949

665

626

522

546

53

506

486

553

Grand Total

19

990

1,830

2,732

2,788

1,407

775

741

629

673

65

630

612

710

Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID19

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Contracted East

Quarantined East Subtotal East Class Contracted West Quarantined West Subtotal West

Contracted ASLRRA

Quarantined

Quarantined

Class I

Class I I Class I Class I Class I

ASLRRA

Amtrak

Subtotal ASLRRA Contracted Amtrak

Wk of Mar 21

Wk of Mar 28Wk of Apr 4Wk of Apr 11Wk of Apr 18Wk of Apr 25Wk of May 2

*Sourced from AAR & ASLRRA reports

Wk of May 9Wk of May 16

Subtotal AmtrakWk of May 23

Wk of May 30Wk of June 6

Contracted Total Quarantined TotalGrand TotalWk of June 13

Wk of June 20

*Data for week ending in date

Disclaimer

FRA - Federal Railroad Administration published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:08:00 UTC
