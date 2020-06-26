Illness Associated with COVID-19 - [week of 3/21/20 – week of 6/20/20]

Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID‐19

Employee Status Wk of Mar 2 Wk of Mar 28 Wk of Apr 4 Wk of Apr 11 Wk of Apr 18 Wk of Apr 25 Wk of May 2 Wk of May 9 Wk of May 16 Wk of May 23 Wk of May 30 k of June 6 Wk of June 13 Wk of June 20 Contracted East Class I Quarantined East Class I 5 0 20 106 53 230 74 193 70 177 53 139 49 130 45 116 47 137 4 12 48 138 49 134 50 124 Subtotal East Class I 5 126 283 267 247 192 179 161 184 17 186 183 174 Contracted West Class I Quarantined West Class I 5 18 468 103 841 165 581 192 402 197 387 34 298 44 290 49 279 64 294 5 28 58 249 53 239 82 298 Subtotal West Class I 6 486 944 746 594 584 332 334 328 358 33 307 292 380 Contracted ASLRRA Quarantined ASLRRA 1 4 5 190 12 138 6 77 12 67 8 51 8 53 10 56 4 39 6 41 5 8 47 5 8 7 27 Subtotal ASLRRA 5 195 150 83 79 59 61 66 43 47 6 55 13 34 Contracted Amtrak Quarantined Amtrak 7 12 292 35 575 100 1,520 148 1,700 183 334 15 175 12 150 9 88 10 74 1 7 10 72 19 105 18 104 Subtotal Amtrak 7 304 610 1,620 1,848 517 190 162 97 84 8 82 124 122 Contracted Total 1 40 170 324 426 458 110 115 107 127 12 124 126 157 Quarantined Total 17 950 1,660 2,408 2,362 949 665 626 522 546 53 506 486 553 Grand Total 19 990 1,830 2,732 2,788 1,407 775 741 629 673 65 630 612 710

Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID‐19

*Sourced from AAR & ASLRRA reports

*Data for week ending in date