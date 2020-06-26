Illness Associated with COVID-19 - [week of 3/21/20 – week of 6/20/20]

Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID‐19
|
Employee Status
|
Wk of Mar 2
|
Wk of Mar 28
|
Wk of Apr 4
|
Wk of Apr 11
|
Wk of Apr 18
|
Wk of Apr 25
|
Wk of May 2
|
Wk of May 9
|
Wk of May 16
|
Wk of May 23
|
Wk of May 30
|
k of June 6
|
Wk of June 13
|
Wk of June 20
|
Contracted East Class I Quarantined East Class I
|
5 0
|
20 106
|
53 230
|
74 193
|
70 177
|
53 139
|
49 130
|
45 116
|
47 137
|
4 12
|
48 138
|
49 134
|
50 124
|
Subtotal East Class I
|
5
|
126
|
283
|
267
|
247
|
192
|
179
|
161
|
184
|
17
|
186
|
183
|
174
|
Contracted West Class I Quarantined West Class I
|
5
|
18 468
|
103 841
|
165 581
|
192 402
|
197 387
|
34 298
|
44 290
|
49 279
|
64 294
|
5 28
|
58 249
|
53 239
|
82 298
|
Subtotal West Class I
|
6
|
486
|
944
|
746
|
594
|
584
|
332
|
334
|
328
|
358
|
33
|
307
|
292
|
380
|
Contracted ASLRRA Quarantined ASLRRA
|
1 4
|
5 190
|
12 138
|
6 77
|
12 67
|
8 51
|
8 53
|
10 56
|
4 39
|
6 41
|
5
|
8 47
|
5 8
|
7 27
|
Subtotal ASLRRA
|
5
|
195
|
150
|
83
|
79
|
59
|
61
|
66
|
43
|
47
|
6
|
55
|
13
|
34
|
Contracted Amtrak Quarantined Amtrak
|
7
|
12 292
|
35 575
|
100 1,520
|
148 1,700
|
183 334
|
15 175
|
12 150
|
9 88
|
10 74
|
1 7
|
10 72
|
19 105
|
18 104
|
Subtotal Amtrak
|
7
|
304
|
610
|
1,620
|
1,848
|
517
|
190
|
162
|
97
|
84
|
8
|
82
|
124
|
122
|
Contracted Total
|
1
|
40
|
170
|
324
|
426
|
458
|
110
|
115
|
107
|
127
|
12
|
124
|
126
|
157
|
Quarantined Total
|
17
|
950
|
1,660
|
2,408
|
2,362
|
949
|
665
|
626
|
522
|
546
|
53
|
506
|
486
|
553
|
Grand Total
|
19
|
990
|
1,830
|
2,732
|
2,788
|
1,407
|
775
|
741
|
629
|
673
|
65
|
630
|
612
|
710
Federal Railroad Administration Illness Associated with COVID‐19
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
|
Contracted East
|
Quarantined East Subtotal East Class Contracted West Quarantined West Subtotal West
|
Contracted ASLRRA
|
Quarantined
|
Quarantined
|
Class I
|
Class I I Class I Class I Class I
|
ASLRRA
|
Amtrak
Subtotal ASLRRA Contracted Amtrak
Wk of Mar 21
Wk of Mar 28Wk of Apr 4Wk of Apr 11Wk of Apr 18Wk of Apr 25Wk of May 2
*Sourced from AAR & ASLRRA reports
Wk of May 9Wk of May 16
Subtotal AmtrakWk of May 23
Wk of May 30Wk of June 6
Contracted Total Quarantined TotalGrand TotalWk of June 13
Wk of June 20
*Data for week ending in date
