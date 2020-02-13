Log in
Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival

02/13/2020 | 06:05am EST

DGAP-News: CENTOGENE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival

13.02.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival

Kick-off at International Rare Disease Day event, February 29, 2020 at E-Werk Berlin

Cambridge, MA, USA & Rostock/Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020: CENTOGENE, the world leader in diagnostics for rare hereditary diseases, will be raising public awareness of these diseases and all those affected. CENTOGENE's upcoming Rare Disease Day 2020 events will bring scientists, patients, patient organizations, and renowned cultural professionals together, where a global rare disease film competition will be launched.

"Art is the universal global language that can visualize emotions and reach people of all cultures," said Prof. Arndt Rolfs, Founder and CEO of CENTOGENE. "Film in particular is ideally suited to encapsulating the complexity of the subject of rare diseases."

CENTOGENE's Rare Disease Day 2020 event in Berlin will provide filmmakers, directors and authors with inspiration for their own creative contributions. In 2021, CENTOGENE will host the annual International Rare Disease Film Festival in Berlin for the first time and present the award-winning films to a global audience. The jury will be tasked with selecting the best in 2021, and CENTOGENE was able to secure several prominent experts amongst the cultural scene.

The kick-off event - CENTOGENE's Rare Disease Day 2020, will start in the morning of February 29th, with a conference program that includes Berlin and also greetings from events taking place in Lahore (Pakistan) and in Mexico City. Rare disease patients and their families as well as highly-commited doctors and representatives of patient organizations will have the chance to use this event as a unique platform to discuss the daily challenges surrounding rare diseases. Researchers and biotech experts will also discuss new methods for early diagnosis and provide insights into innovative treatment concepts.

In the afternoon of 29th February in Berlin, a musical program will present exceptional, rare talents, such as the percussionist Christoph Sietzen, the marimba ensemble Wave Quartet, and the Austrian jazz band Shake Stew, as well as contributions from filmmakers who have personally dealt with rare diseases. On display will also be works from award-winning directors, such as David Sieveking and Elle Ralph; Tom Neitzke will display his film 'Working with the Children's Hospital in Lahore' that shares the everyday life experiences of those affected in Pakistan.

As part of the festival, CENTOGENE will provide details on the film competition that will immediately commence following the 2020 events. "We are excited to have incised the creative energy of high caliber artists for our film competition", said Arndt Rolfs. "This will help the topic of rare diseases gain the attention it deserves - after all, it affects over 350 million people worldwide."
More information can be found online:
www.rdd2020.eu

Media contact:

CENTOGENE
press@centogene.com

MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.


13.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

974719  13.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=974719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
