Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Illustrative Mathematics : Appoints Kristin Umland as President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Two additional leadership team changes announced for key product strategy and program management roles

Today, Illustrative Mathematics (IM), the author and developer of IM K–12 Math core mathematics curricula and professional learning resources, announced that Chief Product Officer Kristin Umland, has been promoted to President. William McCallum, who co-founded IM with Umland and most recently served as president, will continue in the roles of CEO and board chair. Additional leadership team changes include the promotions of Kate Nowak to Vice President of Product Strategy, and Olivia Russell to the newly created position of Vice President of Program Management.

“Kristin has dedicated her career to improving the mathematical and pedagogical quality of children’s learning experiences, and her thought leadership has been the guiding force behind the development of IM’s products and services,” said McCallum. “The IM Board felt this was an ideal time not only to build on the strengths of the current leadership team members, but to include additional expertise from inside IM to ensure the greatest possible collaboration and connection across the organization.”

As IM’s Vice President of Product Strategy, Nowak will shepherd the future development and management of core IM products and services, oversee partnerships with organizations that support IM professional learning and manage the IM Certified Facilitator Program. Nowak has been with IM for five years and served as the instructional lead of the IM 6–8 Math and IM 9–12 Math curricula.

In the newly created role of Vice President of Program Management, Russell will ensure that IM departmental and project-specific processes are consistently well-designed and effective. She will partner with Umland to monitor and enhance processes and tools across IM.

In accepting the position as President, Umland shared, “I am excited and honored to serve in this new role as we work shoulder-to-shoulder with school communities and other organizations to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aMOBILE MINI INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:13aHong Kong spearheads $5 billion Cathay Pacific rescue package
RE
11:13aRegistered Dietitian Maggie Michalczyk Highlights the Power of Honey with New Recipes
PR
11:13aResults of Auctions State Development Loans of 11 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result
PU
11:13aNew Oil Minister confirms Iraq's full commitment to OPEC and non-OPEC decisions
PU
11:13aIQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aCONN'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:11aANTHEM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
2France presents aid package to 'save' aerospace industry
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen Cuts CEO's Responsibility -- WSJ
5NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group