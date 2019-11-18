Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ImageFIRST : Acquires the Healthcare Clients of PureTex Solutions LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:59am EST

ImageFIRST, a leading provider of laundry services for the healthcare industry, announced on Friday the acquisition of the healthcare clients of PureTex Solutions LLC, a textile rental and laundry services provider in Orlando, Fla. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

PureTex has been supplying healthcare textile rental services to leading outpatient facilities throughout central Florida. With the purchase of these healthcare clients’ contracts, ImageFIRST has immediately begun the transition of these clients’ textile rental and laundry services. The ImageFIRST Tampa team lead by General Manager JC Ryan is handling the transition and beginning service of these customers.

“We are excited to expand our Florida presence through this acquisition,” stated Jeff Berstein, chief executive officer of ImageFIRST. “We are confident that the ImageFIRST Tampa team will delight these new clients with their great service.”

ImageFIRST continues to expand its national footprint through a combination of organic and acquisition driven growth, and the acquisition of these medical clients is the fifth add-on acquisition that ImageFIRST has completed in 2019. ImageFIRST has 41 locations nationwide that serve over 14,000 medical facilities every week.

About ImageFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST’s 41 locations nationwide serve over 14,000 medical facilities every week providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns are proven to increase patients’ favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%.

For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com or call 800-932-7472.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aKEENER INVESTMENTS : Acquires 378-unit Multifamily Property in Spring, TX
BU
10:27aSSE : Corbyn effect? British utility debt boosted by nationalisation bet
RE
10:26aVolkswagen cuts profit, sales forecasts as autos downturn bites
RE
10:25aNORTHWESTERN : Barn Creek Road near Madison Dam temporarily closing for construction traffic
PU
10:25aLIFE IMAGE : and Graticule Launch GLIMPS in the New AWS Data Exchange
BU
10:24aInternet Gold Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
GL
10:23aTELESTE : secures double patent win
AQ
10:23aEaseware Expands Online Sales 18% with 2Checkout
GL
10:21aHOMESERVE : Cares Foundation Launches New Round of the “Caring for Community” Grant Program
BU
10:20aEXPEDEON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group