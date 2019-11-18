ImageFIRST : Acquires the Healthcare Clients of PureTex Solutions LLC

ImageFIRST, a leading provider of laundry services for the healthcare industry, announced on Friday the acquisition of the healthcare clients of PureTex Solutions LLC, a textile rental and laundry services provider in Orlando, Fla. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

PureTex has been supplying healthcare textile rental services to leading outpatient facilities throughout central Florida. With the purchase of these healthcare clients’ contracts, ImageFIRST has immediately begun the transition of these clients’ textile rental and laundry services. The ImageFIRST Tampa team lead by General Manager JC Ryan is handling the transition and beginning service of these customers.

“We are excited to expand our Florida presence through this acquisition,” stated Jeff Berstein, chief executive officer of ImageFIRST. “We are confident that the ImageFIRST Tampa team will delight these new clients with their great service.”

ImageFIRST continues to expand its national footprint through a combination of organic and acquisition driven growth, and the acquisition of these medical clients is the fifth add-on acquisition that ImageFIRST has completed in 2019. ImageFIRST has 41 locations nationwide that serve over 14,000 medical facilities every week.

About ImageFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST’s 41 locations nationwide serve over 14,000 medical facilities every week providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns are proven to increase patients’ favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%.

For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com or call 800-932-7472.

