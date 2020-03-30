ImageWare® Systems Extends Its Portfolio of Foundational Biometric Patents

The Leader in Identity Management Solidifies Disruptive Patent Around User Experience for Multimodal Biometrics

ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (IWS) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in identity management software, announces that on March 3, 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 10,580,243 entitled, “Conditional and Situational Biometric Authentication and Enrollment.”

This patent grants ImageWare the exclusive rights for the following key capabilities:

Capture biometrics on any device (camera, fingerprint scanner, microphone, iris scanner, kiosk, or station) based on the situation and environment.

Enroll on one device and then authenticate on any other device.

Enable organizations to require one or more specific biometrics (face, finger, iris, and more) based on conditional security requirements.

Together, these rights uniquely enable ImageWare to provide the flexible, multimodal, biometric authentication solutions that meet the needs of modern systems. ImageWare leverages this patent in our solutions to uniquely solve the need for flexibility when using biometrics for identity authentication.

Democratizing Biometrics

Biometrics aren’t just about identifying yourself at your office, the airport, at the hospital, or online. They are about being able to authenticate your identity anywhere, anytime, using the right biometrics for varying conditions and situations. It’s only through situational and conditional authentication using biometrics that true identity federation is possible.

Federation is the concept of allowing your identity to follow you from one business to another, one platform to another, without needing to create new login credentials. ImageWare makes federation a reality through our patented Digital Identity PlatformTM, which includes our IWS Biometric Engine®. We enable a person to create a single digital identity using your biometrics, and then use any of your biometrics, on any device, to identity yourself for use with any system.

“Our central mission is the promise of anonymity, which does not disclose Personally Identifiable Information (PII) throughout the journey of authentication,” says Kristin A. Taylor, President and CEO of ImageWare Systems, Inc. “Over two decades, ImageWare has developed deep technical expertise on complex federal government projects, and today we bring that defense-grade security to everyday use.”

ImageWare has pioneered the concept of multimodal biometrics and created the IWS Biometric Engine®, the only real-time, multimodal, biometric platform that doesn’t use cumbersome and performance-degrading middleware. With the Biometric Engine®, users are authenticated as a person and not as a device, while it anonymizes the biometric data for added security. The technology assists in complying with GDPR and CCPA mandates.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing over 100 million identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, and never disclosing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

