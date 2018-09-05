Imagination and Chips&Media deliver integrated GPU and Video Codec IP with advantages of system level compression

LONDON and BEIJING, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagination Technologies and Chips&Media announce a new collaboration that will bring the industry’s best IP solutions for GPU and Video Codec to customers worldwide.



The partners, who are respectively leaders in video and graphics technologies, are ensuring that Imagination GPU IP and Chips&Media Video Codec IP is available as integrated and tested solutions that work together to provide system-level benefits, including a range of compression technologies, such as Imagination’s outstanding PVRIC lossless compression.

The IPs are designed around compatible formats and drivers and will enable customers to use best in class technology while removing concerns over incompatibility.

Nigel Leeder, EVP PowerVR, Imagination Technologies, says: “By providing best-in-class IPs from two of the leaders in multimedia technology, we can bring to market solutions that significantly benefit our mutual customers. There are a wide range of devices where the combination of advanced graphics and video at up to UHD resolutions are key requirements. We are excited to be working together with Chips&Media to ensure customers get the best choice of IP without further complex integration work.”

Steve SangHyun Kim, CEO, Chips&Media, says: “It’s perfectly possible today to pick up a bundle of GPU and Video Codec IP from a single vendor, but the cost is a compromise in product quality as no single vendor has best-in-class video and GPU IP. Working together Chips&Media and Imagination can deliver a powerful and differentiated IP package that excels in both GPU and video. We are delighted to be working with Imagination to deliver the solution the market wants.”

Chips&Media Video Codec IP includes all major standards (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DivX, H.263, Sorenson, H.264, RV, VC-1, VP8, AVS, AVS+, HEVC / H.265, VP9 and AV1) at up to UHD resolutions. Imagination GPUs are designed for up to UHD UI, advanced gaming and apps, and are based on TBDR (tile based deferred rendering), a high-efficiency rendering approach unique to PowerVR.

About Chips&Media

Chips&Media is the leader in the video hardware IP. Chips&Media’s extensive video IPs, including deep learning-based computer vision, computational photography and image signal processing have orchestrated Chips&Media to transform itself as total Video IP provider.

Chips&Media’s IPs were licensed by over 80 customers, who have acclaimed them for low power usage, high-performance, small-size, reliability and market references, and these praised IPs range from legacy codecs to computer vision as follows:

Codecs: HEVC, H.264, VP9, AV1, AVS2 and other legacy codecs with resolution up to UHD (4K/8K) at 120 FPS.

ISP/Computational Photography: ISP pipeline optimized for low light environment, Multi-exposure HDR, 3DNR, Lens Distortion Correction.

Computer Vision: Deep learning-based object detection IP.

To find further information, please visit the company's web site at http://www.chipsnmedia.com

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a global technology leader whose products touch the lives of billions of people across the globe. The company’s range of silicon IP (intellectual property) includes key processing blocks needed to create the SoCs (Systems on Chips) that power all mobile, consumer and embedded electronics. Its unique multimedia, vision & AI, and connectivity technologies enable its customers to get to market quickly with complete and differentiated SoC platforms. Imagination’s licensees include many of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, innovative start-ups and OEMs/ODMs who are creating the world’s most iconic products. See: www.imgtec.com .

Imagination, PowerVR and the Imagination Technologies logo are trademarks of Imagination Technologies Limited and/or its affiliated group companies in the United Kingdom and/or other countries.

