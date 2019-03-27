Imagine a Credit Card That Reads Your Biometrics To Turn On, SmartMetric Has And Is Now Making Available To Card Issuing Banks This Incredible Advancement In Credit Card Security

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME)
– in the ongoing fight against credit card fraudsters and a desire to
provide greater security for credit card users, SmartMetric has created
an amazingly secure and safe credit card that uses the card holder's
fingerprint biometrics to turn on the card.
Simply touching the card's fingerprint sensor embedded in the surface of
the card, in less than 0.25 seconds the card's internal fingerprint
scanner reads the card user's fingerprint, matches with the user's
pre-stored fingerprint and turns on the card. In less time than it takes
to reach across to the card reading terminal in a store or the ATM the
card holder's fingerprint is scanned and matched instantly.
An often used term used in technology is ‘frictionless’. The SmartMetric
card is totally frictionless in that it requires no other steps other
than touching the card and reaching across to insert the card into the
credit or debit card reader.
“After over a decade of research and development, we are excited to
offer this advanced credit card security to card issuing banks," said
today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.
The SmartMetric biometric activated credit card is the perfect solution
for increasing bank customers' security for both in person and online
credit and debit card transactions. If you are not the owner of the card
it will simply not work.
A more secure credit card not only provides peace of mind to the card
using consumer but avoids the substantial financial impact to card
issuing banks.
SmartMetric is the creator of the in-the-card fingerprint scanner for
chip credit cards. It uses a SmartMetric developed miniature and super
thin fully functional fingerprint reader that sits inside the credit
card. SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending concerning its
biometric card technology.
Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card: Using
the SmartMetric Biometric Card at an ATM To view the company
website: www.smartmetric.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements
contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking
statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and
uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those
indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005666/en/