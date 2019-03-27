Imagine a Credit Card That Reads Your Biometrics To Turn On, SmartMetric Has And Is Now Making Available To Card Issuing Banks This Incredible Advancement In Credit Card Security

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) – in the ongoing fight against credit card fraudsters and a desire to provide greater security for credit card users, SmartMetric has created an amazingly secure and safe credit card that uses the card holder's fingerprint biometrics to turn on the card.

Simply touching the card's fingerprint sensor embedded in the surface of the card, in less than 0.25 seconds the card's internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user's fingerprint, matches with the user's pre-stored fingerprint and turns on the card. In less time than it takes to reach across to the card reading terminal in a store or the ATM the card holder's fingerprint is scanned and matched instantly.

An often used term used in technology is ‘frictionless’. The SmartMetric card is totally frictionless in that it requires no other steps other than touching the card and reaching across to insert the card into the credit or debit card reader.

“After over a decade of research and development, we are excited to offer this advanced credit card security to card issuing banks," said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric activated credit card is the perfect solution for increasing bank customers' security for both in person and online credit and debit card transactions. If you are not the owner of the card it will simply not work.

A more secure credit card not only provides peace of mind to the card using consumer but avoids the substantial financial impact to card issuing banks.

SmartMetric is the creator of the in-the-card fingerprint scanner for chip credit cards. It uses a SmartMetric developed miniature and super thin fully functional fingerprint reader that sits inside the credit card. SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending concerning its biometric card technology.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card: Using the SmartMetric Biometric Card at an ATM To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005666/en/