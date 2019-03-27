Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imagine a Credit Card That Reads Your Biometrics To Turn On, SmartMetric Has And Is Now Making Available To Card Issuing Banks This Incredible Advancement In Credit Card Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) – in the ongoing fight against credit card fraudsters and a desire to provide greater security for credit card users, SmartMetric has created an amazingly secure and safe credit card that uses the card holder's fingerprint biometrics to turn on the card.

Simply touching the card's fingerprint sensor embedded in the surface of the card, in less than 0.25 seconds the card's internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user's fingerprint, matches with the user's pre-stored fingerprint and turns on the card. In less time than it takes to reach across to the card reading terminal in a store or the ATM the card holder's fingerprint is scanned and matched instantly.

An often used term used in technology is ‘frictionless’. The SmartMetric card is totally frictionless in that it requires no other steps other than touching the card and reaching across to insert the card into the credit or debit card reader.

“After over a decade of research and development, we are excited to offer this advanced credit card security to card issuing banks," said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric activated credit card is the perfect solution for increasing bank customers' security for both in person and online credit and debit card transactions. If you are not the owner of the card it will simply not work.

A more secure credit card not only provides peace of mind to the card using consumer but avoids the substantial financial impact to card issuing banks.

SmartMetric is the creator of the in-the-card fingerprint scanner for chip credit cards. It uses a SmartMetric developed miniature and super thin fully functional fingerprint reader that sits inside the credit card. SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending concerning its biometric card technology.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card: Using the SmartMetric Biometric Card at an ATM To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pTETRATE : Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users
BU
02:16pAPERAM : Final Purchase Price to holders of outstanding U.S.$300m 0.625% Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 2021 to offer to sell Bonds pursuant to fixed price tender offer process
AQ
02:16pDISCOVERY : THE LAST EYEWITNESSES' DOCUMENTARY IN ASSOCIATION WITH USC SHOAH FOUNDATION ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
02:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
AQ
02:16pBOEING : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update
DJ
02:15pOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
02:15pBT : guarantee of debt securities
PU
02:15pCOMCAST : FreeWheel Research Finds Line Between Linear TV and Premium Digital Video is Increasingly Disappearing
BU
02:15pCARE.COM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Care.com, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:15pLXRANDCO RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL TO TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.