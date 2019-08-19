Imaginuity :® Ranks No. 2124 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 189 Percent

Inc. magazine has included Dallas’ Imaginuity at No. 2124 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique view of the most successful independent small businesses like Imaginuity®, one of the largest independent marketing service providers in the Southwest, which realized three-year revenue growth of 189 percent to qualify.

“This recognition validates the hard work and innovation that has fueled our growth as we’ve aimed to deliver the transformative results our clients have come to expect in this ever-changing connected world,” said Taylor Calise, chief executive officer of Imaginuity. “Combining imaginative thinking and marketing technology has been essential to our success.”

Not only have the companies of the 2019 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole also shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent, which Imaginuity outpaced. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that delivers transformative results for its clients. The agency’s proprietary AdScience® customer data platform optimizes cross-channel marketing programs that drive both new customer acquisition and retention across traditional and digital media. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services throughout the entire customer journey, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

