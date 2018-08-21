Log in
Imago BioSciences : Completes Enrollment in Phase 1/2a Study of IMG-7289 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome

08/21/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Imago BioSciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies, announced today that the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMG-7289 for the treatment of high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) has fully enrolled at 45 patients. This study assessed the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-neoplastic activity of IMG-7289, an inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme lysine-specific demethylase 1.

"We are extremely grateful to have worked with terrific investigators and staff that enrolled and cared for a population of patients in great need of therapeutic options," said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr. M.D., Imago’s Chief Executive Officer. "This study generated a wealth of knowledge about the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile of our LSD1 inhibitor IMG-7289 as a single agent and in combination with ATRA. This study provides very clear guidance on how to use IMG-7289 at a variety of doses and in a variety of indications."

Upon the successful completion of the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose portion of the trial assessing IMG-7289 as a single agent, the study progressed into the Phase 2a expansion arm which evaluated the combination treatment regimen of IMG-7289 plus ATRA for extended dosing durations. Treatment of the final 2a expansion cohort remains ongoing.

About IMG-7289

IMG-7289 is a small molecule developed by Imago BioSciences that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), an enzyme regulating cytokine expression and shown to be vital in sustaining self-renewal in cancer stem/progenitor cells, particularly neoplastic bone marrow cells. In non-clinical studies, IMG-7289 demonstrated robust in vivo anti-tumor efficacy across a range of myeloid malignancies and models of myeloproliferative neoplasms as a single agent and in combination with other therapeutic agents. IMG-7289 also shows activity against solid tumors in combination with other agents in non-clinical models. IMG-7289 is an investigational agent currently being evaluated in a second Phase 1/2a clinical trial in high-risk myelofibrosis patients aged 18 or older is currently enrolling patients in both United States and Australia. (www.clinicaltrials.gov Identifier NCT03136185).

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage, venture-backed pharmaceutical company focused on improving the management of proliferative diseases of the bone marrow and modulation of the immune system. The company is currently focused on neoplastic diseases of the bone marrow including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and essential thrombocythemia. The company is based in California.

Please see the website at www.imagobio.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2018
