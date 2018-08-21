Imago BioSciences : Completes Enrollment in Phase 1/2a Study of IMG-7289 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Imago BioSciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing
novel anti-cancer therapies, announced today that the Phase 1/2a
clinical trial of IMG-7289 for the treatment of high-risk acute myeloid
leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) has fully
enrolled at 45 patients. This study assessed the safety,
pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-neoplastic activity of
IMG-7289, an inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme lysine-specific
demethylase 1.
"We are extremely grateful to have worked with terrific investigators
and staff that enrolled and cared for a population of patients in great
need of therapeutic options," said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr. M.D.,
Imago’s Chief Executive Officer. "This study generated a wealth of
knowledge about the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety
profile of our LSD1 inhibitor IMG-7289 as a single agent and in
combination with ATRA. This study provides very clear guidance on how to
use IMG-7289 at a variety of doses and in a variety of indications."
Upon the successful completion of the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose
portion of the trial assessing IMG-7289 as a single agent, the study
progressed into the Phase 2a expansion arm which evaluated the
combination treatment regimen of IMG-7289 plus ATRA for extended dosing
durations. Treatment of the final 2a expansion cohort remains ongoing.
About IMG-7289
IMG-7289 is a small molecule developed by Imago BioSciences that
inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), an enzyme
regulating cytokine expression and shown to be vital in sustaining
self-renewal in cancer stem/progenitor cells, particularly neoplastic
bone marrow cells. In non-clinical studies, IMG-7289 demonstrated robust in
vivo anti-tumor efficacy across a range of myeloid malignancies and
models of myeloproliferative neoplasms as a single agent and in
combination with other therapeutic agents. IMG-7289 also shows activity
against solid tumors in combination with other agents in non-clinical
models. IMG-7289 is an investigational agent currently being evaluated
in a second Phase 1/2a clinical trial in high-risk myelofibrosis
patients aged 18 or older is currently enrolling patients in both United
States and Australia. (www.clinicaltrials.gov
Identifier NCT03136185).
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage, venture-backed pharmaceutical
company focused on improving the management of proliferative diseases of
the bone marrow and modulation of the immune system. The company is
currently focused on neoplastic diseases of the bone marrow including
acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, polycythemia vera,
myelofibrosis and essential thrombocythemia. The company is based in
California.
Please see the website at www.imagobio.com
for additional information.
