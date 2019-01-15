Imanis Data : Displaces the Competition at MDL autoMation

Imanis
Data, the leader in data management powered by machine learning,
today announced MDL autoMationTM (MDL) has selected Imanis
Data for enterprise backup and data management for their MongoDB
databases.
MDL is one of the automotive industry’s leaders in the application of
IoT and SaaS-based technologies for process improvement, automated
customer recognition, vehicle tracking and monitoring, personalized
customer service and sales, and inventory management.
“We have very specific performance and management requirements that our
previous backup software was unable to support,” said Eric Gutmann,
Manager of Infrastructure at MDL autoMation. “With Imanis Data we were
up and running in a few hours, we achieved 26x faster restore
performance, and we reduced the number of backup policies from 40 to 2,
all while achieving 10x backup storage efficiency. Equally important,
their customer support has been fantastic!”
With their previous backup solution, MDL was challenged by performance,
scalability, and functionality limitations, specifically:
-
No Incremental Restore – daily QA refresh required a complete database
restore that took 40 hours making it impossible to support their daily
refresh requirement
-
Lack of Scalability – the backup solution required MDL to break
backups into multiple chunks which in turn required creation and
management of numerous backup policies
-
Limited Policy Management – the inability to edit existing policies or
automatically recognize when new collections where added created
significant management overhead
“We are grateful for the trust MDL has put into Imanis Data and we are
confident their expectations will continue to be exceeded,” said Peter
Smails, CMO, Imanis Data. “Our unique enterprise data management
platform delivers Big Data backup and restore performance, scalability,
and comprehensive policy management that competitive point products like
Rubrik Datos IO simply cannot.”
For more information about the MDL autoMationTM selection and
deployment of Imanis Data, a full case study can be found here.
