Imanis Data : Displaces the Competition at MDL autoMation

Imanis Data, the leader in data management powered by machine learning, today announced MDL autoMationTM (MDL) has selected Imanis Data for enterprise backup and data management for their MongoDB databases.

MDL is one of the automotive industry’s leaders in the application of IoT and SaaS-based technologies for process improvement, automated customer recognition, vehicle tracking and monitoring, personalized customer service and sales, and inventory management.

“We have very specific performance and management requirements that our previous backup software was unable to support,” said Eric Gutmann, Manager of Infrastructure at MDL autoMation. “With Imanis Data we were up and running in a few hours, we achieved 26x faster restore performance, and we reduced the number of backup policies from 40 to 2, all while achieving 10x backup storage efficiency. Equally important, their customer support has been fantastic!”

With their previous backup solution, MDL was challenged by performance, scalability, and functionality limitations, specifically:

No Incremental Restore – daily QA refresh required a complete database restore that took 40 hours making it impossible to support their daily refresh requirement

Lack of Scalability – the backup solution required MDL to break backups into multiple chunks which in turn required creation and management of numerous backup policies

Limited Policy Management – the inability to edit existing policies or automatically recognize when new collections where added created significant management overhead

“We are grateful for the trust MDL has put into Imanis Data and we are confident their expectations will continue to be exceeded,” said Peter Smails, CMO, Imanis Data. “Our unique enterprise data management platform delivers Big Data backup and restore performance, scalability, and comprehensive policy management that competitive point products like Rubrik Datos IO simply cannot.”

For more information about the MDL autoMationTM selection and deployment of Imanis Data, a full case study can be found here.

About Imanis Data

Imanis Data is the enterprise data management company powered by machine learning. The Imanis Data Management Platform enables customers to harness the full value of their data by delivering solutions that protect their data, as well as orchestrate and automate all their data management tasks. Imanis Data has been named a CRN Emerging Vendor. Imanis Data’s customers include leading Fortune 500 businesses in the retail, financial services and technology industries, among others. Backed by Canaan Partners, Intel Capital, Onset Ventures, and Wipro Ventures, Imanis Data is located in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit imanisdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @imanisdata.

