Imanis Data : Now Available In Cohesity Marketplace

Imanis
Data, the leader in enterprise data management powered by machine
learning, today announced it is now available in the Cohesity
Marketplace. The MarketPlace includes applications from Cohesity
and third-party ISVs that run directly on the Cohesity
DataPlatform and empower customers to extract business insights from
their backup and unstructured data, conduct granular analysis, help
ensure data compliance, and improve security, among other functions.
"Because organizations need to protect Hadoop and NoSQL workloads, we
are excited to have Imanis Data available in the Cohesity MarketPlace,"
said Terry Ramos, VP of Alliances, Cohesity. "Unlike other vendors that
require separate infrastructure for Hadoop and NoSQL backup, Cohesity
and Imanis Data together are eliminating infrastructure silos by
offering a fully integrated solution that runs on Cohesity DataPlatform."
In order to empower organizations to easily download and use
applications, Cohesity introduced the Cohesity
MarketPlace, featuring applications from Cohesity and third
parties. Additionally, Cohesity announced a software developer kit (SDK)
as part of a new Cohesity
Developer Portal, providing APIs, documentation, and tools that
empower businesses and independent developers to build custom
applications at their own pace to address specific customer use cases.
“Modern Hadoop and NoSQL databases now host petabytes of enterprise’s
business-critical data that must be protected and managed on-premises or
in the cloud,” stated Peter Smails, CMO and VP of Alliances at Imanis
Data. “Partnering with Cohesity we can help organizations eliminate
exposure to increased data fragmentation as well as data loss, downtime,
cyberattacks, and spiraling costs.”
Together, Imanis Data and Cohesity deliver a fully integrated,
software-defined data management solution for Hadoop and NoSQL data
residing on-premises or in the cloud. Combining Imanis Data’s unique
enterprise data management software with Cohesity’s award winning data
protection and hyper-converged secondary storage platform, the result is
a massively scalable, data-aware solution that delivers a single pane of
glass for Hadoop and NoSQL backup/recovery, disaster recovery,
archiving, test/dev refresh, and migration use-cases.
