Imanis Data : Now Available In Cohesity Marketplace

Fully Integrated Solution Eliminates NoSQL and Hadoop Backup Infrastructure Silos

Imanis Data, the leader in enterprise data management powered by machine learning, today announced it is now available in the Cohesity Marketplace. The MarketPlace includes applications from Cohesity and third-party ISVs that run directly on the Cohesity DataPlatform and empower customers to extract business insights from their backup and unstructured data, conduct granular analysis, help ensure data compliance, and improve security, among other functions.

"Because organizations need to protect Hadoop and NoSQL workloads, we are excited to have Imanis Data available in the Cohesity MarketPlace," said Terry Ramos, VP of Alliances, Cohesity. "Unlike other vendors that require separate infrastructure for Hadoop and NoSQL backup, Cohesity and Imanis Data together are eliminating infrastructure silos by offering a fully integrated solution that runs on Cohesity DataPlatform."

In order to empower organizations to easily download and use applications, Cohesity introduced the Cohesity MarketPlace, featuring applications from Cohesity and third parties. Additionally, Cohesity announced a software developer kit (SDK) as part of a new Cohesity Developer Portal, providing APIs, documentation, and tools that empower businesses and independent developers to build custom applications at their own pace to address specific customer use cases.

“Modern Hadoop and NoSQL databases now host petabytes of enterprise’s business-critical data that must be protected and managed on-premises or in the cloud,” stated Peter Smails, CMO and VP of Alliances at Imanis Data. “Partnering with Cohesity we can help organizations eliminate exposure to increased data fragmentation as well as data loss, downtime, cyberattacks, and spiraling costs.”

Together, Imanis Data and Cohesity deliver a fully integrated, software-defined data management solution for Hadoop and NoSQL data residing on-premises or in the cloud. Combining Imanis Data’s unique enterprise data management software with Cohesity’s award winning data protection and hyper-converged secondary storage platform, the result is a massively scalable, data-aware solution that delivers a single pane of glass for Hadoop and NoSQL backup/recovery, disaster recovery, archiving, test/dev refresh, and migration use-cases.

