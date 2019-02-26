Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imanis Data : Now Available In Cohesity Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:31am EST

Fully Integrated Solution Eliminates NoSQL and Hadoop Backup Infrastructure Silos

Imanis Data, the leader in enterprise data management powered by machine learning, today announced it is now available in the Cohesity Marketplace. The MarketPlace includes applications from Cohesity and third-party ISVs that run directly on the Cohesity DataPlatform and empower customers to extract business insights from their backup and unstructured data, conduct granular analysis, help ensure data compliance, and improve security, among other functions.

"Because organizations need to protect Hadoop and NoSQL workloads, we are excited to have Imanis Data available in the Cohesity MarketPlace," said Terry Ramos, VP of Alliances, Cohesity. "Unlike other vendors that require separate infrastructure for Hadoop and NoSQL backup, Cohesity and Imanis Data together are eliminating infrastructure silos by offering a fully integrated solution that runs on Cohesity DataPlatform."

In order to empower organizations to easily download and use applications, Cohesity introduced the Cohesity MarketPlace, featuring applications from Cohesity and third parties. Additionally, Cohesity announced a software developer kit (SDK) as part of a new Cohesity Developer Portal, providing APIs, documentation, and tools that empower businesses and independent developers to build custom applications at their own pace to address specific customer use cases.

“Modern Hadoop and NoSQL databases now host petabytes of enterprise’s business-critical data that must be protected and managed on-premises or in the cloud,” stated Peter Smails, CMO and VP of Alliances at Imanis Data. “Partnering with Cohesity we can help organizations eliminate exposure to increased data fragmentation as well as data loss, downtime, cyberattacks, and spiraling costs.”

Together, Imanis Data and Cohesity deliver a fully integrated, software-defined data management solution for Hadoop and NoSQL data residing on-premises or in the cloud. Combining Imanis Data’s unique enterprise data management software with Cohesity’s award winning data protection and hyper-converged secondary storage platform, the result is a massively scalable, data-aware solution that delivers a single pane of glass for Hadoop and NoSQL backup/recovery, disaster recovery, archiving, test/dev refresh, and migration use-cases.

Additional Resources
Imanis Data and Cohesity Solution Page
Follow Imanis Data on Twitter
Bookmark the blog
Visit the Imanis Data News Room
Contact Imanis Data

About Imanis Data

Imanis Data is the enterprise data management company powered by machine learning. The Imanis Data Management Platform enables customers to harness the full value of their data by delivering solutions that protect their data, as well as orchestrate and automate all their data management tasks. Imanis Data has been named a CRN Emerging Vendor. Imanis Data’s customers include leading Fortune 500 businesses in the retail, financial services and technology industries, among others. Backed by Canaan Partners, Intel Capital, Onset Ventures, and Wipro Ventures Imanis Data is located in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit imanisdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @imanisdata.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aNCC MEDIA : Names Programmatic TV Pioneer and Two-Time Technical Emmy Winner Gerrit Niemeijer as Chief Technology Officer
PR
09:53aCorrection to Standard Chartered Article
DJ
09:53aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Announces New Leader of Product Development
PU
09:53aDTE ENERGY : GM Working With DTE for 300,000 MW Hours Wind Energy
DJ
09:52aVUZIX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51aU.S. has asked China for lower tariff on ethanol - U.S. Agriculture Secretary
RE
09:50aCITADEL CAPITAL PREFERRED SHARES : Qalaa Holdings to begin ERC's commercial operation in Q3
AQ
09:50aPRIME HOLDING : profit hikes 4% in 12M
AQ
09:50aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat, Huawei ink deal to launch 5G services in UAE
AQ
09:50aEGYPTIAN FINANCIAL & INDUSTRIAL : EFIC FY18 profit slips 25%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5SWISS LIFE HOLDING : In 2018, Swiss Life increases net profit by 7% to CHF 1080 million and fee income by 6% t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.