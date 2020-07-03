Log in
Imaweb-IDF Group Completes Its Acquisition of Serinfer

07/03/2020 | 05:17am EDT

Imaweb/IDF Group (“The Group”), one of the largest developers of customer relationship management (“CRM”) solutions and dealership management systems (“DMS”) for the automotive industry in Europe, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Serinfer Servicios Informáticos S.L. (“Serinfer”), the computer software segment of the Alvariño Group, a Spanish developer, distributor and supplier of DMS for automobile dealers. The Group is backed by Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”), the growth equity affiliate of premier asset management firm Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005051/en/

Serinfer develops a range of sophisticated products to address the evolving needs of automobile dealers. Its flagship offering is SERAUTO, a complete DMS solution that works modularly and can also be integrated to the existing technology of any dealership or workshop. SERAUTO is comprised of functions geared towards inventory management, improved customer loyalty and service quality, and cloud computing. With more than 600 clients throughout the Iberian Peninsula, SERAUTO is an established brand and the exclusive DMS provider for Porsche dealers in Spain and Portugal.

In addition to SERAUTO, Serinfer develops complementary commercial applications, including Active Reception and GTW3. Active Reception is a market-leading technology that enables the digitization of appointment booking, after-sales services, and vehicle receipt and delivery. GTW3 is Serinfer’s cloud-based service designed to improve workshop management by providing detailed analyses of schedules, budgets, inventory, and invoicing – among other factors – with easy access from any connected device.

Pedro Almeida, Imaweb Country Manager for Iberia, said: “This is a significant transaction for Imaweb and will accelerate the expansion of our presence in the region. Serinfer is an outstanding business whose products complement our world-class DMS solutions and we look forward to working together to serve our auto dealers and workshops in Spain and beyond.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Imaweb/IDF Group

Imaweb / Datafirst-I’Car Systems group is a leading developer of CRM and DMS solutions for the automotive sector in Europe. The company grew out of the merger of Imaweb, a Spanish company dedicated to developing global customer management solutions for sales, marketing and after-sales, and DATAFIRST-I’Car Systems, a French software development company for car manufacturers, groups distribution and dealers.

Alvariño Group

Since its original activity in the automotive sector, the Alvariño Group has been consolidating a business strategy for 75 years that has gone through diversifying its presence in different areas of industry and services. The family group, now in the hands of the third generation, has companies positioned in activities as diverse as energy efficiency (Voltfer), the ICT industry (Serinfer, Demesix and Galvintec), insurance (Riescontrol), distribution (GlobalFer) , or the real estate sector (Eurocasa), which have joined its original branch of activity in the automobile (Carfer).

Providence Strategic Growth

Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”) is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”). Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service companies. Providence is a premier global asset management firm that pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm’s inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. PSG is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in London and Kansas City. For more information on PSG, please visit https://www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, and for more information on Providence, please visit https://www.provequity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
