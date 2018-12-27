Log in
Imax : CRAZY ALIEN TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING FEB. 5 FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

12/27/2018 | 02:40am CET

Beijing- December 27, 2018- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Huan Xi Media, Dirty Monkey, Enlight Media and Khorgas Happy Picture Co.,Ltd. 's Crazy Alienwill be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience®and released in approximately 600 IMAX®theatres across China on Feb. 5, the first day of Chinese New Year. An IMAX exclusive poster and a second trailer for the film were also revealed as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Ning Hao, Crazy Alien stars China's most popular A-list actors Huang Bo and Shen Teng. The film is the third installment in director Ning Hao's comedy trilogy that includes 2006's Crazy Stone and 2009's Crazy Racer.

The film tells the story of Geng Hao (Huang Bo) and Dafei (Shen Teng) and their boring lives in a small coastal town in China. However, the unexpected arrival of an alien disrupts their peaceful yet frustrating days while a mysterious western power sends a task force to search for the missing alien.

The IMAX release of Crazy Alienwill be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®with proprietary IMAX DMR®(Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 01:39:01 UTC
