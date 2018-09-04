Imax : GOLDEN JOB TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 21ST

GOLDEN JOB TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON

SEPTEMBER 21ST

Beijing- September 4th 2018- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Golden Job will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on September 21st. The film is co-produced by Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, The Entertainer Production Co., Ltd., Beijing Yao Yang Xin Ying Investment Co., Ltd., Kwan's International Co., Ltd. , and New Film Association Co., Ltd. An IMAX exclusive poster was released as part of today's announcement.

The cast and crew of Golden Job consists of a team of Hong Kong film veterans. It is directed by Kar-lok Chin, and with Eric Tsang as executive producer, both of whom are famous Hong Kong actors and also part of the cast crew. The film also features Ekin Cheng, Jordan Chan, Michael Tse, Jerry Lamb, and Charmaine Sheh. It is a combination of attractive storyline and intense action sequences, in order to present profound brotherhood. It tells a story about five faithful brothers who steal specific medicine to save the children under the leadership of their teacher, Cho Sir. However, they are setup in a trap and unknowingly, get involved in a gold robbery case.

The IMAX release of Golden Job will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've neverimagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries and territories. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

For additional information please contact:

IMAX China - Beijing

Luna Hu lhu@imax.com