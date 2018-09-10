Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imax : HELLO MRS. MONEY TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 02:57am CEST

HELLO MRS. MONEY TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA

ON SEPTEMBER 30

Beijing- September 10, 2018- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Hello Mrs. Money will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on September 30. An exclusive IMAX poster was released as part of today's announcement.

Hello Mrs. Money is another film produced by FunAge Pictures. Directed by Wu Yuhan, the film stars Cailun Huang, Allen Ai, Yang Song and Celina Jade. Following Never Say Die, the talented FunAge comedians will bring back the classic comedy to IMAX screens in China during the national holiday.

Hello Mrs. Money is adapted from FunAge's comedy stage play of the same name. Mrs. Money is a wealthy widow. The group of people gathered because of Li Cha's engagement ceremony, who all cast greedy eyes on Mrs. Money's property, and a hilarious story of misplaced life caused by money and lies begins.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FunAge Pictures to release this highly anticipated comedy in the immersive IMAX format," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "This is the type of film that is best experienced in a packed theatre and with The IMAX Experience® moviegoers will enjoy the laughs and twists to the fullest."

The IMAX release of Hello Mrs Money will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

###

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX'sbusiness throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

For additional information please contact:

IMAX China - Beijing

Frances Fu

ffu@imax.com

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aMEDICARE : Al Ahli Hospital inks education affiliation deal with WCM-Q
AQ
04:07aSEVEN BANK : Update Monthly Memo for August
PU
04:07aOLYMPUS : Increase Efficiency and Accelerate Drug Discovery Research with NoviSight 3D Cell Analysis Software
PU
04:05aOil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
RE
04:05aALIBABA : Jack Ma names current CEO as successor to head Alibaba
AQ
04:02aALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down as chairman in September 2019
AQ
04:02aOil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
RE
04:00aYPB Group Ltd Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product Sale
AW
03:57aStatement by Leslie Moonves on His Leaving CBS
PR
03:56aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product Sale
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
2SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : Pilbara beef on our plates
4VERISK ANALYTICS : VERISK ANALYTICS : AIR Worldwide Estimates Industry Insured Losses for Typhoon Jebi Will be..
5SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : SPARK LAUNCHES KUPU: a picture to Te Reo Maori translation ap

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.