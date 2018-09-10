Imax : HELLO MRS. MONEY TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

HELLO MRS. MONEY TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA

ON SEPTEMBER 30

Beijing- September 10, 2018- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Hello Mrs. Money will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on September 30. An exclusive IMAX poster was released as part of today's announcement.

Hello Mrs. Money is another film produced by FunAge Pictures. Directed by Wu Yuhan, the film stars Cailun Huang, Allen Ai, Yang Song and Celina Jade. Following Never Say Die, the talented FunAge comedians will bring back the classic comedy to IMAX screens in China during the national holiday.

Hello Mrs. Money is adapted from FunAge's comedy stage play of the same name. Mrs. Money is a wealthy widow. The group of people gathered because of Li Cha's engagement ceremony, who all cast greedy eyes on Mrs. Money's property, and a hilarious story of misplaced life caused by money and lies begins.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FunAge Pictures to release this highly anticipated comedy in the immersive IMAX format," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "This is the type of film that is best experienced in a packed theatre and with The IMAX Experience® moviegoers will enjoy the laughs and twists to the fullest."

The IMAX release of Hello Mrs Money will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX'sbusiness throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

