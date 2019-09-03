Log in
Imax : JADE DYNASTY TO BE RELEASED ON IMAX® THEATERS ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 13TH FOR CHINESE MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

09/03/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Shanghai- Sep 4, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Jade Dynasty will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 660 IMAX® theatres across China on September 13th during Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. An IMAX exclusive poster was released as part of today's announcement.

The film is produced by New Classic Media Corporation. Directed by Siu-Tung Ching and adapted from Xiao Ding's novel of the same name, Jade Dynasty stars Sean Xiao, Li Qin and Meng Meiqi.

The IMAX release of JADE DYNASTY will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 03:31:08 UTC
