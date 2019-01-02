Imax : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1970)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The board of directors (the Board) of IMAX China Holding, Inc. comprises eight directors as follows:
Chairman and Non-executive Director Richard GELFOND
Executive Directors Jiande CHEN
Jim ATHANASOPOULOS Mei-Hui CHOU (Jessie)
Non-executive Directors RuiGang LI
Independent Non-executive Directors Yue-Sai KAN
John DAVISON Dawn TAUBIN
There are three Board committees. The members of the respective Board committees are set out below:
Audit Committee
John DAVISON (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN
Richard GELFOND
Nomination Committee Richard GELFOND (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN
Yue-Sai KAN
Remuneration Committee Yue-Sai KAN (Chairman) John DAVISON
Richard GELFOND
Hong Kong, 2 January 2019
