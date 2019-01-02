Imax : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1970)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The board of directors (the Board) of IMAX China Holding, Inc. comprises eight directors as follows:

Chairman and Non-executive Director Richard GELFOND

Executive Directors Jiande CHEN

Jim ATHANASOPOULOS Mei-Hui CHOU (Jessie)

Non-executive Directors RuiGang LI

Independent Non-executive Directors Yue-Sai KAN

John DAVISON Dawn TAUBIN

There are three Board committees. The members of the respective Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

John DAVISON (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN

Richard GELFOND

Nomination Committee Richard GELFOND (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN

Yue-Sai KAN

Remuneration Committee Yue-Sai KAN (Chairman) John DAVISON

Richard GELFOND

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019