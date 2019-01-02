Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imax : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:14am CET

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1970)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The board of directors (the Board) of IMAX China Holding, Inc. comprises eight directors as follows:

Chairman and Non-executive Director Richard GELFOND

Executive Directors Jiande CHEN

Jim ATHANASOPOULOS Mei-Hui CHOU (Jessie)

Non-executive Directors RuiGang LI

Independent Non-executive Directors Yue-Sai KAN

John DAVISON Dawn TAUBIN

There are three Board committees. The members of the respective Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

John DAVISON (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN

Richard GELFOND

Nomination Committee Richard GELFOND (Chairman) Dawn TAUBIN

Yue-Sai KAN

Remuneration Committee Yue-Sai KAN (Chairman) John DAVISON

Richard GELFOND

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:56aMEDICARE : Al Ahli teams up with HMC for blood donation drive
AQ
01:56aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo signs partnership with ‘Plug and Play'
AQ
01:49aBASE RESOURCES : 02/01/2019 Lapse of unexercised options (447.8 KiB) View Document
PU
01:49aCHINA JINJIANG ENVIRNMNT HLDNG CMPNY : Jinjiang Environment pushes ahead with EPC agreement to construct the first mechanical-biological waste treatment project in Singapore awarded by NEA
AQ
01:46aU.S. oil prices rise by 1 percent amid expectations of volatile 2019
RE
01:44aKAI YUAN : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 dec 2018
PU
01:44aOIL SEARCH : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
01:39aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01:35aAMAZON COM : Correction to story on Amazon's D.C.-area HQ2
DJ
01:34aFINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Sixth Supplementary Bidder's Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
2VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
3MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : M&M's December sales up just 1%
4IMAX : Resignation of Non-executive Director and Change in the Composition of the Remuneration Committee
5FIESTA PARADE FLOATS : Takes 9 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Stor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.