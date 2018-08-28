Imax : MARVEL STUDIOS’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP OPENING WEEKEND IMAX BOX OFFICE RANKS AMONG THE TOP 10 OF ALL TIME IN CHINA

Log in
MARVEL STUDIOS' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP OPENING WEEKEND IMAX BOX OFFICE RANKS AMONG THE TOP 10 OF ALL TIME IN CHINA

08/28/2018

MARVEL STUDIOS' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP OPENING WEEKEND IMAX BOX

OFFICE RANKS AMONG THE TOP 10 OF ALL TIME IN CHINA

SHANGHAI - August 28, 2018 - IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp continued its global run by generating approximately RMB 49 million during its opening weekend on more than 500 IMAX® theatres in China, ranking among the top 10 IMAX opening weekend box office releases of all time in China.

IMAX represented a significant share of the market with 16 of the top 20 locations in China. To date, the film has generated almost $30 million in IMAX theatres worldwide.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp achieved record-breaking IMAX results during its opening weekend in China, which once again shows local audiences are embracing the film and The IMAX Experience® in a huge way," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "We extend a big congratulations to our friends Kevin Feige, director Peyton Reed as well as teams Disney and Marvel and look forward to the film's IMAX differentiation helping to produce enthusiastic word-of-mouth and contributing to asuccessful run in IMAX theatres across China."

Exclusively in IMAX® theatres, select scenes of the film will be presented in an expanded IMAX 1.9:1 aspect ratio and fill more of the IMAX screen - offering moviegoers up to 26% more picture than standard cinemas for a truly immersive experience.

The IMAX® 3D release of Ant-Man and The Wasp was digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

For additional information please contact:

IMAX China - Beijing

Frances Fu

ffu@imax.com

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:41:04 UTC
