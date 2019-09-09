Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imax : MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY TO BE RELEASED ON IMAX® THEATERS ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30 FOR CHINESE NATIONAL DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Shanghai- Sep 10, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Huaxia Film's MyPeople, MyCountry will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 660 IMAX® theatres across China on September 30 for Chinese National Day.

As a film dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, MyPeople, MyCountry brings together a group of A-list filmmakers and talents. Kaige Chen is the chief director, and jointly directed by Yibai Zhang, Hu Guan, Xiaolu Xue, Zheng Xu, Hao Ning and Muye Wen. This filmstars You Ge, Bo Huang, Simon Yam, Tianchen Wang, Liya Tong, Jiayi Zhang, Yi Zhang, Qianyuan Wang, etc. It consists of seven stories which happened in the historical moments through the 70 years .

The IMAX release of MyPeople, MyCountry will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 02:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET requires EARTH to clarify the facts about the shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019
PU
10:32pPOSEIDON NICKEL : 2019 Corporate Governance Disclosure
PU
10:32pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details
PU
10:30pFACEBOOK : Judge lets Facebook privacy class action proceed, calls company's views 'so wrong'
RE
10:27pHITACHI : Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2019 TOKYO"
PU
10:27pINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Impact of Typhoon No.15
PU
10:23pNISSAN CEO'S RESIGNATION SHOWS GOVERNANCE IS FUNCTIONING : Japan minister
RE
10:19pUAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
RE
10:17pVINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update
PU
10:17pChina's August CPI Rose 2.8% as Pork Prices Surge
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
2TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group