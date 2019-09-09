Imax : MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY TO BE RELEASED ON IMAX® THEATERS ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30 FOR CHINESE NATIONAL DAY

Shanghai- Sep 10, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Huaxia Film's MyPeople, MyCountry will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 660 IMAX® theatres across China on September 30 for Chinese National Day.

As a film dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, MyPeople, MyCountry brings together a group of A-list filmmakers and talents. Kaige Chen is the chief director, and jointly directed by Yibai Zhang, Hu Guan, Xiaolu Xue, Zheng Xu, Hao Ning and Muye Wen. This filmstars You Ge, Bo Huang, Simon Yam, Tianchen Wang, Liya Tong, Jiayi Zhang, Yi Zhang, Qianyuan Wang, etc. It consists of seven stories which happened in the historical moments through the 70 years .

The IMAX release of MyPeople, MyCountry will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.