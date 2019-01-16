Imax : PEGASUS TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING FEB. 5 FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

Beijing- January 17, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that director Han Han's new comedy Pegasuswill be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience®and released in approximately 600 IMAX®theatres across China on Feb. 5, the first day of Chinese New Year. An IMAX exclusive poster for the film was also revealed as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Han Han, Pegasus is a comedy starring Shen Teng, Johnny Huang ,Yin Zheng, Zhang Benyu and Yin Fang. The film tells the story of Zhang Chi (Shen Teng), a former race car champion turned fried rice stall manager who decides to return to car racing and challenge a new generation of drivers. However, Chi has no money, no car and no teammates. Even Chi's driver's license has to be re-tested amongst many more comedic distresses awaiting the washed-up car racer.