Imax : PEGASUS TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING FEB. 5 FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

01/16/2019 | 10:04pm EST

Beijing- January 17, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that director Han Han's new comedy Pegasuswill be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience®and released in approximately 600 IMAX®theatres across China on Feb. 5, the first day of Chinese New Year. An IMAX exclusive poster for the film was also revealed as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Han Han, Pegasus is a comedy starring Shen Teng, Johnny Huang ,Yin Zheng, Zhang Benyu and Yin Fang. The film tells the story of Zhang Chi (Shen Teng), a former race car champion turned fried rice stall manager who decides to return to car racing and challenge a new generation of drivers. However, Chi has no money, no car and no teammates. Even Chi's driver's license has to be re-tested amongst many more comedic distresses awaiting the washed-up car racer.

The IMAX release of Pegasuswill be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®with proprietary IMAX DMR®(Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 03:03:09 UTC
