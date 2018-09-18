Log in
Imax : PROJECT GUTENBERG TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

0
09/18/2018 | 02:43am CEST

PROJECT GUTENBERG TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS

CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

Beijing- September 18, 2018 - IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that the Hong Kong action film Project Gutenberg will be digitally remastered and released in IMAX® theatres across China on September 30. The film is co-produced by Shanghai Bona Culture and Media Company Limited, Emperor Film Production Company Limited, Shanghai Alibaba Pictures Co., Ltd., Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., and Bona Film Group Company Limited. An exclusive IMAX poster was released as part of today's announcement.

The film is directed by famous Hong Kong director Felix Chong, and its leading actors/actresses include Yun-Fat Chow, Aaron Kwok, Jingchu Zhang and Wenjuan Feng. It tells a story about the head of a criminal gang, with the alias "Painter" (acted by Yun-Fat Chow), obtained a new technology of producing counterfeit money and got tracked by the police. Li Wen (acted by Aaron Kwok), a painting expert, decoded the key clue of the case and revealed the unexpected true identity of "Painter."

The IMAX release of Project Gutenberg will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

###

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found atwww.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube(www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

For additional information please contact:

IMAX China - Beijing

Frances Fu

ffu@imax.com

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 00:42:01 UTC
