Imax : RECORD-BREAKING AUGUST LIFTS IMAX TO ITS BEST SUMMER BOX OFFICE EVER IN MAINLAND CHINA

09/01/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

IMAX China Box Office Reaches RMB 2.1 Billion Year to Date, up 28% Over 2018

SHANGHAI - September 2, 2019 - IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced it delivered a record-breaking August, with a monthly box office gross of RMB 250 million from IMAX theatres across Mainland China. The strong August performance lifts IMAX China to its best summer ever in both box office and overall attendance, driven by the outstanding performances of Chinese and Hollywood blockbusters including Ne Zha, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Bravest, Spider-man: Far from Home, The Lion King.

With its strong summer season, IMAX China continues to build on its industry-leading momentum in 2019. As of August 31, IMAX has grossed RMB 2.1 billion in box office across mainland China in 2019, up 28% compared to the same period last year. To date, 9 out of the top 10 highest-grossing titles of 2019 are IMAX films.

In August, the mega-hit Ne Zha, the first Chinese animated film ever released in IMAX, became a top five, all-time performing title of IMAX China and was released in select 3D IMAX theaters across North America and UK last weekend. The Hollywood action spinoff Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw also became the new record holder of best 3-day opening weekend in August and best opening day in August for IMAX China.

'IMAX China's record-breaking summer demonstrates the strong demand among Chinese audiences for the IMAX Experience, and the continued success of our local programming strategy and diversified film slate,' says Jiande Chen, CEO of IMAX China, 'With exciting titles ahead in the coming months, IMAX China is poised to close out 2019 strong at the box office and carry its momentum into the year ahead.'

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 03:06:03 UTC
