Imax : Resignation of Non-executive Director and Change in the Composition of the Remuneration Committee

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1970)

Resignation of Non-executive Director and Change in the Composition of the Remuneration Committee

The Board announces that Mr. Gregory Adam Foster has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018. Succeeding the resignation of Mr. Foster, Mr. Richard Lewis Gelfond, chairman and a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2019.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of IMAX China Holding, Inc. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Gregory Adam Foster has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 31 December 2018 due to his cessation of employment with IMAX Corporation, the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Foster has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Foster for his valuable efforts and contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board announces that succeeding the resignation of Mr. Foster, Mr. Richard Lewis Gelfond, chairman and a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2019, subject to the terms and conditions of the Letter of Appointment entered into by Mr. Gelfond and the Company dated 26 April 2018.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Gelfond for joining as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

By Order of the Board IMAX China Holding, Inc.

Zi Maggie Chen Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Jiande Chen

Jim Athanasopoulos Mei-Hui Chou (Jessie)

Non-executive Directors: Richard Gelfond Ruigang Li

Independent non-executive Directors: John Davison

Yue-Sai Kan Dawn Taubin

