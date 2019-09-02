Log in
Imax : THE CLIMBERS TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30

09/02/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

Shanghai- September 3, 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Director Daniel Lee's adventure film The Climbers will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 660 IMAX® theatres across China on September 30, during the National Day holiday window.

Bringing together a powerful all-star cast that includes action hero Jing Wu, A-list actress Ziyi Zhang, producer Hark Tsui and guest performer Jackie Chan, The Climbers is based on the true story of the first Chinese explorers to reach the summit of the world's highest peak. The film dramatizes the real-life expedition of Chinese mountaineers Wang Fuzhou, Gong Bu and Qu Yinhua, who made a historic ascent up Mount Everest's north ridge in 1960. The Chinese team was the first to successfully climb Everest's north side, famous for being especially perilous. However, their adventure doesn't stop and 15 years later, the commando initiated their second quest to the summit. With the clearest images on the biggest screens and heart-pounding audio, IMAX audiences will be fully immersed into the adventure including the devastating avalanche, flying leaps and the expedition's epic descent when they rescued the member who had collapsed at the Second Step.

The IMAX release of The Climbers will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:19:06 UTC
