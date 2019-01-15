Log in
Imax : THE WANDERING EARTH TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING FEB. 5 FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

01/15/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Beijing- January 16 2019- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Chinese Film Group, Beijing Culture's The Wandering Earth, recognized as the first real Chinese Sci-fi Film, will be digitally remastered into The IMAX Experience® and released in approximately 600 IMAX® theatres across China on Feb. 5, the first day of Chinese New Year. An IMAX exclusive poster for the film was also revealed as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Guo Fan, The Wandering Earth is an adaption of a book from a Hugo Award winner and the most iconic Chinese Sci-fi writer, Liu Cixin. It stars Wu Jing, Qu Chuxiao, Li Guangjie,Wu Mengda and Zhao Jinmai and tells the story of Earth in peril. With the imminent destruction of the sun and their solar system doomed, a group of brave astronauts set out to find a new planet for the human race.

The IMAX® 3D release of The Wandering Earth will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 02:33:05 UTC
