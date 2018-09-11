Imax : ZHANG YIMOU’S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

ZHANG YIMOU'S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS

CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30

Beijing- September 11th, 2018- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Director Zhang Yimou's Shadow will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on September 30. The film is presented by Le Vision Pictures(Beijing)Co.,LTD., Shanghai Tencent Pictures Culture Media Company Limited, Perfect Village Entertainment HK Limited, and co-presented by Bona Film Group Co., Ltd., Tencent Pictures (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Tianjin Maoyan Weying Media Co., Ltd., Bodi Media Co., Ltd.

Directed by Zhang Yimou, Shadow stars a list of famous actors and actresses including Deng Chao, Sun Li, Zheng Kai, Wang Qianyuan, Hu Jun, Wang Jingchun, Guan Xiaotong and Wu Lei. Deng Chao plays two roles in the film: Zi Yu and his double. Xiao Ai, acted by Sun Li, has to face the complicated emotions and choices with her true husband and the substitute. As the war is around the corner, Pei Country is under enormous intensity and the situation got even mysterious.

"It is very exciting for us to work with Director Zhang Yimou again to bring this widely anticipated action drama to IMAX theatres," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp. "Shadow marks the third film that we've partnered with Director Zhang Yimou on and we look forward to building on our previous box office successes to deliver moviegoers this intriguing storyline and top-notch visual presentation through the immersive IMAX Experience®."

The IMAX release of Shadow will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

