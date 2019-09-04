Log in
Immanuel's Clark Jeary Renamed Yankee Hill Village in Celebration of New Programming

09/04/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Immanuel, Nebraska’s leader for retirement living solutions celebrated a “Season of New” last week at Clark Jeary with new programming announcements and a new resident-chosen name for the senior living community, Yankee Hill Village. Along with the new name, the community celebrated new life enrichment and new memory support programming; the opening of a new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center; newly added healthcare services to better support assisted living residents; and the welcoming of a new executive chef. 

Yankee Hill Village’s “Season of New” was celebrated Aug. 29, with special guests Sen. Kate Bolz of Nebraska District 29, Wendy Birdsall, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, and other Lincoln Chamber members and community leaders.

“We’re proud to be part of Clark Jeary’s rich history and are thrilled to celebrate this new season for staff and residents,” said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. “As a local, non-profit provider, Immanuel is driven to serve. We’re excited for these new changes that celebrate choice for area seniors.”

In celebration, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a proclamation celebrating “Commitment to Senior Choice Day.” Immanuel’s Yankee Hill Village honors senior choice with resident-directed activities, choice dining options, wellness opportunities that encourage participants to thrive, comprehensive, expert memory support and more. Newly named Yankee Hill Village is proud to be an advocate for senior choice as a right for area retirees.

In 2017, Immanuel acquired Clark Jeary into its brand of retirement communities which now span across southeast Nebraska and central Iowa. Clark Jeary was originally founded in 1963 and moved to its current Yankee Hill location in 2006. Learn more about Yankee Hill Village at Immanuel.com.


About Immanuel

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel’s house of brands includes: Immanuel CommunitiesImmanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel’s brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 14 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on eight campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel’s service centered mission.

Attachments 

Jennifer Knecht
Immanuel
(402) 829-2929
JKnecht@Immanuel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
