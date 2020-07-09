Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immedis : Joins Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Connect Partners Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Immedis delivers integration into one of the market-leading HCM Suites

Immedis, the leader in global payroll and part of the successful Taxback Group, today announced that it has joined Ultimate Software’s UltiPro Connect Partners program. The new partnership makes it easier for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro human capital management (HCM) solution and the Immedis Platform through an integration, which is now available.

“Ultimate and Immedis share a core value – that of simplicity. This partnership enables us to offer our joint customers a better service through a seamless integration between Ultimate and Immedis,” said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. “The opportunity to complement UltiPro’s powerful technology with Immedis’ global payroll platform will provide compelling results for our joint customers. We are delighted to be part of the Ultimate family.”

The UltiPro Connect Partners program allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to Ultimate’s UltiPro platform, and provides them with information, resources, and documentation to meet Ultimate’s standards and best practices. The UltiPro Connect Partners program is designed to give mutual customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners. To participate in Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Partners program, partners are required to build an integration adhering to Ultimate’s standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy, and security.

To learn more about Immedis’ partnership with Ultimate Software and how its Global Payroll Platform helps extend the value of UltiPro, visit Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Marketplace.

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions and part of the highly successful Taxback Group. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics and advance reporting capability, all while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. With deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers, Immedis dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. www.immedis.com

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aALSTOM : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04:23aROLLS ROYCE : Zero AOG milestone reached
PU
04:23aUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A USIMINAS : Notice to the Market – Usiminas Mecânica S.A. - Restructuring of the activities
PU
04:23aBEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:21aAECI : Dealings in Securities re LTIP
PR
04:19aAIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
RE
04:18aAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 40/2020 – Notification of withdrawal from a signed letter of intent
PU
04:18aNESTLE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04:17aOKEA : Updated invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2020
AQ
04:16aDIAGEO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group