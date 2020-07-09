Immedis : Joins Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Connect Partners Program

Immedis delivers integration into one of the market-leading HCM Suites

Immedis, the leader in global payroll and part of the successful Taxback Group, today announced that it has joined Ultimate Software’s UltiPro Connect Partners program. The new partnership makes it easier for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro human capital management (HCM) solution and the Immedis Platform through an integration, which is now available.

“Ultimate and Immedis share a core value – that of simplicity. This partnership enables us to offer our joint customers a better service through a seamless integration between Ultimate and Immedis,” said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. “The opportunity to complement UltiPro’s powerful technology with Immedis’ global payroll platform will provide compelling results for our joint customers. We are delighted to be part of the Ultimate family.”

The UltiPro Connect Partners program allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to Ultimate’s UltiPro platform, and provides them with information, resources, and documentation to meet Ultimate’s standards and best practices. The UltiPro Connect Partners program is designed to give mutual customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners. To participate in Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Partners program, partners are required to build an integration adhering to Ultimate’s standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy, and security.

To learn more about Immedis’ partnership with Ultimate Software and how its Global Payroll Platform helps extend the value of UltiPro, visit Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Marketplace.

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions and part of the highly successful Taxback Group. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics and advance reporting capability, all while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. With deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers, Immedis dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. www.immedis.com

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

