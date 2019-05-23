Immervision : Unveils New Line of Augmented Resolution Panomorph Camera Modules at COMPUTEX 2019

Immervision,
the Montréal-based developer of patented, wide-angle optic and imaging
technology, today announced plans to showcase its newest catalog of
panomorph camera modules for smartphones and consumer cameras at
COMPUTEX 2019 (May 28th – June 1) in Taipei.
Immervision will demonstrate certified panomorph modules from its
ecosystem of hardware partners including Namuga, Truly, Cammsys, Sunny,
Jabil, and Primax among others.
Available with 125°, 135°, and 187° fields of view, each certified
module is equipped with augmented resolution panomorph lens technology
and is paired with innovative, customizable, and real-time Adaptive
Dewarping projections.
Real-time Adaptive Dewarping projections correct distortion while
preserving field of view, object proportions, and straight lines.
Wide-angle photos, including landscapes, landmarks, and groupies, are
distortion free, even at the image edge. Adaptive Dewarping is
customisable for any device.
“At COMPUTEX, we will show that it is easier than ever to add
high-quality, wide-angle imaging to any device. With certified panomorph
wide-angle modules from our ecosystem of supply partners, Immervision
Adaptive Dewarping technology allows users to experience, high-quality,
non-distorted, wide-angle images in real-time,” said Alessandro
Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at
Immervision.
Immervision is demonstrating its products at COMPUTEX 2019 in the
Canadian Pavilion at InnoVex, on Booth No. D0429. To request a private
technology demonstration, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Taipei,
during the show, contact Shirley
Chan.
About Immervision
Immervision enables intelligent vision in
any device. We design wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see
more, and AI-ready image processing to see smarter. Our technology is
for smart professional applications, consumer devices, automotive,
robotics, medical, and other industries. Vision is key to understanding
and securing the environment and to entertaining and informing the
world. Immervision continuously adapts its technology and licenses it to
component manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs in the imaging eco-system.
www.immervision.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005583/en/