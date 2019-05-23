Immervision : Unveils New Line of Augmented Resolution Panomorph Camera Modules at COMPUTEX 2019

Company will present 125°, 135°, and 187° certified camera modules with augmented resolution for any smartphone or consumer device; modules are paired with custom, real-time Adaptive Dewarping projections for distortion-free, wide-angle images

Immervision, the Montréal-based developer of patented, wide-angle optic and imaging technology, today announced plans to showcase its newest catalog of panomorph camera modules for smartphones and consumer cameras at COMPUTEX 2019 (May 28th – June 1) in Taipei. Immervision will demonstrate certified panomorph modules from its ecosystem of hardware partners including Namuga, Truly, Cammsys, Sunny, Jabil, and Primax among others.

Available with 125°, 135°, and 187° fields of view, each certified module is equipped with augmented resolution panomorph lens technology and is paired with innovative, customizable, and real-time Adaptive Dewarping projections.

Real-time Adaptive Dewarping projections correct distortion while preserving field of view, object proportions, and straight lines. Wide-angle photos, including landscapes, landmarks, and groupies, are distortion free, even at the image edge. Adaptive Dewarping is customisable for any device.

“At COMPUTEX, we will show that it is easier than ever to add high-quality, wide-angle imaging to any device. With certified panomorph wide-angle modules from our ecosystem of supply partners, Immervision Adaptive Dewarping technology allows users to experience, high-quality, non-distorted, wide-angle images in real-time,” said Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Immervision.

Immervision is demonstrating its products at COMPUTEX 2019 in the Canadian Pavilion at InnoVex, on Booth No. D0429. To request a private technology demonstration, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Taipei, during the show, contact Shirley Chan.

About Immervision

Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. We design wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see more, and AI-ready image processing to see smarter. Our technology is for smart professional applications, consumer devices, automotive, robotics, medical, and other industries. Vision is key to understanding and securing the environment and to entertaining and informing the world. Immervision continuously adapts its technology and licenses it to component manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs in the imaging eco-system.

www.immervision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005583/en/