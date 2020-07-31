Immigrant-Owned Businesses Are Especially Hard-Hit Amid the Pandemic

By Inti Pacheco | Photographs by Ilana Panich-Linsman for The Wall Street Journal

In the U.S., 10% of small-business owners are Latino immigrants. When the pandemic hit, wreaking havoc on small businesses around the country, only 29% of those owners applied for assistance from the government.

That's in contrast to nearly 80% of small businesses overall who have applied for aid.

The discrepancy reflects the particular challenges faced by small businesses owned by immigrants in times of crisis.

Many immigrants run their businesses from their personal bank accounts and don't have the kind of close relationships with lenders that facilitate access to credit, said Anette Landeros, CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It's also common for immigrants to run their businesses with help from their immediate family, which means they might not have the payroll paperwork needed to apply for government assistance. And then there's the language barrier, which can add another hurdle to an already complicated process of getting government assistance.

"What we found is that there was a lot of discouragement," Ms. Landeros said.

For illegal immigrants who own businesses, the challenges are even steeper.

Lorena Esparza, owner of Laguna Western Wear in Fort Worth, Texas, got an email from her landlord in late March with a list of government aid options she could apply for, so that she would be able to pay rent while her store was closed due to the pandemic. Ms. Esparza applied, but she didn't qualify for loans like the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loans because she is not a U.S. citizen and does not have a visa.

A single mother who came to the U.S. from Zacatecas, Mexico, almost 20 years ago, Ms. Esparza, 38, runs the shop with help from her two daughters and a son. She applied for aid from the Paycheck Protection Program but she was told by her bank that she wasn't eligible because she didn't have an Employer Identification Number. Since she opened the store in 2016 as a small space at a bazaar, Ms. Esparza has been running it from her personal bank account.

The number of Latino immigrant business owners has increased by 36% from 2008 to 2018 compared with almost no growth in the number of U.S.-born owners, according to Census data analyzed by New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization. A 2018 study by the Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy found that 10% of all business owners in the U.S. are Latino immigrants and their operations generate about $36.5 billion in business income.

A survey of Latino small business owners conducted in June by online small-business lender Camino Financial found that 71% of the respondents didn't apply for government assistance. Among those who didn't apply, almost 19% believed they might qualify but needed technical assistance filling out the application.

"That sets the tone of what people were thinking. Discouraged, uninformed, I think would be the two descriptive words that I would use, " said Camino Financial Chief Executive Sean Salas. About 80% of Latino-owned businesses average less than $250,000 in revenue a year, according to Camino Financial's 2019 U.S. Latinx Small Business Survey. His company wasn't large enough to qualify to be a PPP lender but it focused on educating its clients on how to apply for relief.

Dolores Hernández, 45, opened her Los Paisanos Restaurante Y Taquería in Fort Worth 16 years after she came to the U.S. from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in 1995. After working for years in different restaurants, she saved up enough money to start her own business, where she has worked with her children, her siblings and their families.

Ms. Hernández tried doing only takeout orders during the last two weeks of March, but decided to close the restaurant after she saw sales fall by 90%. By then, seven of her relatives who worked with her had left, because she couldn't afford to pay them anymore. On June 3, when Texas allowed most businesses to operate at 50% capacity, Ms. Hernández reopened her restaurant. Now she operates the restaurant at full service with her business partner and only three employees. She said she performs just about every job herself, depending on the day, because she can't afford to pay her workers for more hours.

Ms. Hernández said she was able to close the restaurant for two months because she set up a payment plan with her landlord and had saved some funds that were in her business bank account. "The real problem is that at the end of the day, those savings are also the way my business partner and I pay for our mortgages," she said.

After a meeting with her accountant in June, Ms. Hernández realized she was missing financial statements and she wouldn't be able to apply for government aid. She now has to deal with the accumulated rent of the months the restaurant was closed and 2019 taxes she still hasn't paid.

Ms. Esparza, the western wear store owner, said she won't be able to recover this year from the losses after shutting down for over a month. Her clients mostly come to the store to buy cowboy boots, shirts or hats for big family gatherings like quinceañeras but those events aren't happening anymore. She said she is now making about 30% of the sales she made before the pandemic.

Ms. Esparza said she wouldn't be able to cover rent anymore if she had to close the store again. She said she'd have enough to cover three months but then she wouldn't be able to afford the house she lives in, or food, or any emergency that might come up.

"It's choosing between paying rent for the store or paying for what I need for my children," she said.

Write to Inti Pacheco at inti.pacheco@wsj.com