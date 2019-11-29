Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immigration Attorney J.D. Walker of the Law Office of J.D. Walker, LLC Has Established Himself as One of the Premier Immigration Lawyers in the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:08pm EST

J.D. Walker is experienced in representing clients from all over the world in matters of adjustment of status, family-based immigration, asylum, and removal/deportation proceedings. J.D. Walker is dedicated to practicing all aspects of immigration law with a focus on family-based, business-related, deportation, and appeals.

J.D. Walker has brought together a diverse group of highly experienced and respected men and women dedicated to providing quality representation to help individuals and families with any immigration issues. J.D. Walker aims to provide legal services of the highest quality and efficiency through personalized services. All members of our staff provide friendly client-oriented services with quality resources.

In 2019, J.D. Walker became the founder and chairman of the immigration committee of the Birmingham Bar Association in Birmingham, Alabama. The committee provides substantive information on practice trends, fosters the practice of immigration law among the members, and serves as liaison with the rest of the bar and the public on immigration law-related issues.

Voted one of the Best Attorneys in America in 2018, Mr. Walker is recognized in the top 5% of immigration lawyers in the United States.

J.D. Walker has been selected for membership in the Best Attorneys of America, Lawyers of Distinction, Top 10 Attorneys of Alabama, The National Advocates, and National Black lawyers – Top 40 under 40.

"I am extremely honored to receive this type of recognition," Walker says. "I am a big believer in the fact that life is about preparation, preparation and preparation."

Disclaimer: No representation is made that the quality of the legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pPIPE WORKS L GIRAKIAN PROFIL S A : Announcement 9861/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:43pWILMCOTE : Corporate Broker Update
PU
12:42pCANADA PM : a 'little more work' is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
12:40pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against X Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
12:40pADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Completion of Sale of Real Estate Portfolio
EQ
12:38pFERROVIAL : Implementation of the share capital reduction by means of redemption of own shares approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 April 2019 under item eight of the agenda.
PU
12:38pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - Ordinary and C Shares
PU
12:37pMESO NUMISMATICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pARDAGH S A : Results of Asset Sale Offer
PU
12:33pINTESA SANPAOLO : 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group