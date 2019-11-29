Immigration Attorney J.D. Walker of the Law Office of J.D. Walker, LLC Has Established Himself as One of the Premier Immigration Lawyers in the United States

J.D. Walker is experienced in representing clients from all over the world in matters of adjustment of status, family-based immigration, asylum, and removal/deportation proceedings. J.D. Walker is dedicated to practicing all aspects of immigration law with a focus on family-based, business-related, deportation, and appeals.

J.D. Walker has brought together a diverse group of highly experienced and respected men and women dedicated to providing quality representation to help individuals and families with any immigration issues. J.D. Walker aims to provide legal services of the highest quality and efficiency through personalized services. All members of our staff provide friendly client-oriented services with quality resources.

In 2019, J.D. Walker became the founder and chairman of the immigration committee of the Birmingham Bar Association in Birmingham, Alabama. The committee provides substantive information on practice trends, fosters the practice of immigration law among the members, and serves as liaison with the rest of the bar and the public on immigration law-related issues.

Voted one of the Best Attorneys in America in 2018, Mr. Walker is recognized in the top 5% of immigration lawyers in the United States.

J.D. Walker has been selected for membership in the Best Attorneys of America, Lawyers of Distinction, Top 10 Attorneys of Alabama, The National Advocates, and National Black lawyers – Top 40 under 40.

"I am extremely honored to receive this type of recognition," Walker says. "I am a big believer in the fact that life is about preparation, preparation and preparation."

