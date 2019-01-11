Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, today announced that its next generation, fully automated Echo® instrument, Echo LumenaTM, has received approval by Health Canada. Echo Lumena, designed for the small to mid-volume laboratory segment, is Immucor’s fifth generation immunohematology instrument and brings brilliant performance and clearer test results with the smallest benchtop footprint and the fastest type and screen turnaround time on the global market.



Together with its fully automated sibling, NEO® (currently available in Canada for larger volume testing settings), Echo Lumena and NEO offer a total standardized workflow solution for any laboratory. When combined with our innovative data management solution, ImmuLINK, laboratories are able to combine serology and molecular immunohematology results into one view, greatly improving a laboratory’s productivity. “Whether conducting five or 500 type and screens per day, every lab shares a critical goal to accurately pinpoint the best possible compatible blood match for anyone that needs it, when and where they need it. When our automation solution is combined with the sensitivity of Capture® technology to identify antibodies sooner than alternative technologies, it truly means laboratorians can be confident in the results they are producing for physicians and their patients,” said Keith Chaitoff, Immucor’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Adds Christie Otis, Vice President of Immucor’s Transfusion Franchise and Global Customer Programs, “Immucor has been innovating transfusion medicine for more than 30 years. We are excited to build on the success of the Echo Lumena launch in the United States and European markets by bringing our latest innovation to Canada. We are confident that Canadian laboratories will benefit from the accuracy, flexibility and performance available in the newest generation of blood bank automation.”

Echo Lumena builds on Immucor’s heritage of blood banking automation leadership and proven Capture® technology. The Echo family has been helping small to mid-sized laboratories automate high quality transfusion medicine since 2007 and has a footprint of more than 1,500 placements worldwide. New capabilities for the improved Echo Lumena system include:

[Accuracy] Complementing highly sensitive Capture technology, the Echo Lumena’s enhanced reader module provides clearer, real-time results and easy on-screen verification. Hardware and software upgrades also power assay algorithm modifications that improve performance;

[Flexibility] More process and reagent controls represent best-in-class technology to maximize safety and security with market-leading specificity and sensitivity. Plus load STAT samples at all times;

[Performance] Improved software functionalities including an updated Microsoft Operating System and security updates.

Built-in Integration for Data Management and Support

Echo Lumena and all Immucor transfusion solutions integrate with the Company’s comprehensive data management software solution, ImmuLINK®, to aggregate all serology and molecular test results, generating a single report with a complete donor or patient testing history. Echo Lumena also includes a bi-directional interface with blud_directSM, Immucor’s 24/7 remote diagnostics and instrument support solution.



Echo Lumena is part of Immucor’s commitment to immunohematology automation. Immucor’s innovative technologies provide high-quality, high-performance and scalable solutions to meet the operational needs of blood banks, donor centers and labs, regardless of size or volume. Immucor’s total solution extends beyond instrumentation to include serology, molecular and platelet specialty products.

Request a Demonstration

To schedule a demonstration of Echo Lumena, NEO or any Immucor solution, Canadian clients may contact their local Immucor Blood Bank Business Manager or call us at 1.800.565.0653. To learn the regulatory status of our products in your country, please contact your local Immucor representative or visit www.immucor.com.

About Immucor

Founded in 1982, Immucor is a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics that facilitate patient-donor compatibility. Our mission is to ensure that patients in need of blood, organs or stem cells get the right match that is safe, accessible and affordable. With the right match, we can transform a life together. For more information on Immucor, visit www.immucor.com.

