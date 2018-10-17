Immune-Onc Therapeutics and University of Texas Report a Novel Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Nature

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”), a privately
held cancer immunotherapy company dedicated to the discovery and
development of novel biologic treatments for cancer patients, announced
today the publication of a study in Nature (DOI:
10.1038/s41586-018-0615-z) that provides new insights into immune
regulation and the progression of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
The study, led by The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
(“UT Southwestern”) and The University of Texas Health Science Center at
Houston (“UTHealth”), demonstrated that leukocyte immunoglobulin-like
receptor B4 (LILRB4), an immune inhibitory receptor, orchestrates
leukemia invasion pathways by creating an immune suppressive
microenvironment. Researchers discovered that blocking LILRB4 signaling
with antagonistic antibodies can impede AML development in preclinical
models, making it a compelling therapeutic target.
“The immune suppressive microenvironment represents the next frontier in
the development of novel approaches to treat cancers like acute myeloid
leukemia that have a very poor prognosis,” said senior author Dr. Cheng
Cheng “Alec” Zhang, Professor of Physiology at UT Southwestern. “Our
findings provide new insights into the underlying biological mechanisms
that drive immune suppression and tumor infiltration in acute myeloid
leukemia.” Dr. Zhang is a Scientific Advisory Board member with
Immune-Onc Therapeutics, who also owns stock and has a sponsored
research agreement with Immune-Onc Therapeutics.
This publication is an outcome of multi-year research collaborations
between UT Southwestern, UTHealth and Immune-Onc, which has exclusive
global rights to develop and commercialize novel biotherapeutics
stemming from the sponsored research, including product candidates
targeting LILRB4. Leveraging these strategic partnerships with UT
Southwestern and UTHealth together with the company’s drug development
expertise, Immune-Onc aims to bring much needed new medicines to
patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other cancers.
“This pioneering study is a significant milestone in what continues to
be a fruitful multi-year collaboration,” said Charlene Liao, Ph.D.,
co-founder and chief executive officer of Immune-Onc Therapeutics, and a
co-author of the Nature publication. “We are proud of this discovery and
excited to continue advancing our program toward the clinic on behalf of
cancer patients.”
“We are enthusiastic about the research and the potential for new
treatment approaches in acute myeloid leukemia,” said Dr. Zhiqiang An,
Professor of Molecular Medicine, the Robert A. Welch Distinguished
University Chair in Chemistry, and Director of the Texas Therapeutics
Institute (TTI) at the Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine
for the Prevention of Human Diseases at McGovern Medical School at
UTHealth in Houston. “While immune checkpoint blockade therapies have
worked in other cancers, the same benefits have not yet been seen in
leukemia. Inhibition of LILRB4 signaling may represent a novel treatment
strategy for acute myeloid leukemia.”
About Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
AML, the most common acute leukemia (blood and bone marrow cancer) in
adults, is characterized by the proliferation of abnormal myeloblasts (a
type of white blood cell) in the bone marrow. Approximately 103,000 new
cases of acute myeloid leukemia were diagnosed globally in 20161
and 19,520 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States
in 20182. Despite advances in treatment, only about 27
percent of acute myeloid leukemia patients are alive five years after
initial diagnosis2.
About UT Southwestern Medical Center
UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the
nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional
clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received 6
Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of
Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 15 Howard
Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700
is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to
translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments.
UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more
than 105,000 hospitalized patients, nearly 370,000 emergency room cases,
and oversee approximately 2.4 million outpatient visits a year.
About University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth)
Established in 1972 by The
University of Texas System Board of Regents, The University of Texas
Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) is Houston’s Health
University and Texas’ resource for health care education, innovation,
scientific discovery and excellence in patient care. The most
comprehensive academic health center in the
UT System and the U.S. Gulf Coast region, UTHealth is home to Jane
and Robert Cizik School of Nursing, John
P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School, and schools of biomedical
informatics, biomedical
sciences, dentistry
and public
health. UTHealth includes The
University of Texas Harris County Psychiatric Center, as well as the
growing clinical practices UT
Physicians, UT
Dentists and UT
Health Services. The university’s primary teaching hospitals are Memorial
Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Children’s
Memorial Hermann Hospital and Harris
Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital. For more information, visit www.uth.edu.
About Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc
Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. (“Immune-Onc”) is a privately held cancer
immunotherapy company dedicated to the discovery and development of
novel biologic treatments for cancer patients. The company aims to
translate unique scientific insights in the tumor microenvironment and
immune suppressive pathways to develop first-in-class biotherapeutics.
Immune-Onc has a promising pipeline built upon strategic collaborations
and cutting-edge research from The University of Texas, Albert Einstein
College of Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Its
lead program, an antibody targeting LILRB4, is being developed to treat
acute myeloid leukemia and other cancers. Headquartered in Palo Alto,
California, Immune-Onc has assembled a diverse team with deep expertise
in drug development and proven track records of success at leading
biotechnology companies. For more information, please visit www.immune-onc.com.
References:
|
|
1.
|
|
Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration. Global, Regional, and
National Cancer Incidence, Mortality, Years of Life Lost, Years
Lived With Disability, and Disability-Adjusted Life-Years for 29
Cancer Groups, 1990 to 2016: A Systematic Analysis for the Global
Burden of Disease Study. JAMA Oncology. Published online June 2,
2018. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.2706.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
National Cancer Institute. SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Leukemia –
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Available at https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html.
Accessed July 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
