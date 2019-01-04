Immunocore Appoints Bahija Jallal as Chief Executive Officer

Immunocore Limited, a leading T Cell Receptor (TCR) biotechnology
company, today announces that Bahija Jallal has been appointed as Chief
Executive Officer and Director of the Board.
With more than 25 years of international leadership experience within
the pharmaceutical industry, Bahija joins Immunocore from AstraZeneca,
where she is President of MedImmune, its global biologics research and
development arm, and a member of the senior executive team reporting to
the CEO.
Since joining MedImmune in 2006, Bahija has overseen the development of
several new medicines, including Imfinzi, Fasenra, Lumoxiti,
Siliq and FluMist Quadrivalent. Under Bahija’s leadership,
MedImmune has significantly boosted its pipeline, expanding from 40 to
more than 130 molecules in research and development targeting cancer;
respiratory, inflammation, and autoimmunity; cardiovascular, renal and
metabolic; and infectious diseases. Bahija has fostered an
entrepreneurial culture that resulted in hundreds of patent applications
and significant growth in the publication of MedImmune science in high
impact journals. She forged industry-first collaborations and led
efforts to acquire four independent biotech, big data and technology
companies. Bahija also laid the foundation for the creation of an
inflammation and autoimmunity carve out as an independent biotech.
Bahija has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and holds
more than 15 patents. She serves on the Board of Anthem, Inc. in
Indianapolis, Indiana and on the Board of Trustees of the Johns Hopkins
University in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a member of the
Government-University-Industry Research Roundtable (GUIRR) of the
National Science Foundation and is the immediate past President of the
board of the Association of Women in Science. In 2017, Bahija was named
Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.
Sir John Bell, Chairman of Immunocore, said: “Bahija is the
ideal candidate to lead Immunocore at this transformational point in its
development. A champion for science and diversity, Bahija is a highly
seasoned pharmaceutical executive with considerable experience in
biologics R&D and immuno-oncology. Her appointment will significantly
strengthen Immunocore as we advance our lead candidate, IMCgp100,
towards commercialisation, and our growing pipeline of TCR candidates
through clinical development. I would like to extend my thanks also to
Andrew Hotchkiss, who has been a highly capable interim CEO of
Immunocore, for his support.”
“I am excited to have the opportunity to head Immunocore, the leader
in cutting-edge TCR bispecifics,” said Bahija Jallal, incoming
Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore. “With its strong
platform, with potential to be applicable in multiple therapy areas,
Immunocore has successfully translated its innovative science into the
clinic with ongoing pivotal trials in uveal melanoma and clinical and
pre-clinical stage programs in other disease areas. I am looking
forward to helping the company, and its talented employees, bring
innovative T cell receptor-based medicines to patients.”
