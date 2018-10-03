Immunomic Therapeutics CEO to Join Panel at 18th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Tomorrow, William Hearl, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., will participate in a panel discussion on
advanced therapeutics for oncology at the 18th Annual Biotech
in Europe Forum. Dr. Hearl will discuss the potential capabilities of
Immunomic’s UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE)
investigational technology as a comprehensive platform for precision
immuno-oncology and beyond. Immunomic’s nucleic acid vaccines have the
potential to use the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad
immune response, including antibody production, cytokine release and
critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE at the
crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer.
Immunomic’s lysosomal targeting technology is currently being employed
in a Phase II clinical trial as a cancer immunotherapy. The company is
pursuing research in the early stages of three other specific oncology
applications: hepatitis B and hepatocellular carcinoma, Epstein-Barr
virus driven cancers, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and human
papilloma virus driven cancers.
Who:
Co-Chaired by:
David Colpman, Director, Colpman Consulting Ltd.
Matthias Müllenbeck, Director Global Oncology L&BD, Global BD & Alliance
Management, Merck KGaA
Panelists Include:
Corinne Danan, EVP, Partnerships BU, HalioDx
Daniel Barton, Director, Business Development, Biosceptre (UK) Ltd.
Heinz Lubenau, Chief Operating Officer, Vaximm AG
Mark Krul, Partner, Aglaia BioMedical Ventures
William Hearl, CEO & Founder, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
William Rice, Chairman, CEO & President, Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
What: Panel discussion on Advanced Therapeutics in Oncology at
the 18th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum
When: Tomorrow, October 4, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. CEST
Where: Congress Center Basel, Messepl. 21, 4058 Basel,
Switzerland in the Room Delhi
About UNITE
ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular
Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal
Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this
way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the
body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including
antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory.
This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of
immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and
infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II
clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating
with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of
UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are
limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia.
ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of
concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage
for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and
others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether
LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune
response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune
responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune
response.
About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage
biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic
acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have
the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies
and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing
agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the
precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention
and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE
technology, visit www.immunomix.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005052/en/