Immunomic Therapeutics CEO to Join Panel at 18th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Panel to Highlight Advanced Therapeutics for Oncology

Tomorrow, William Hearl, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., will participate in a panel discussion on advanced therapeutics for oncology at the 18th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum. Dr. Hearl will discuss the potential capabilities of Immunomic’s UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE) investigational technology as a comprehensive platform for precision immuno-oncology and beyond. Immunomic’s nucleic acid vaccines have the potential to use the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response, including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer.

Immunomic’s lysosomal targeting technology is currently being employed in a Phase II clinical trial as a cancer immunotherapy. The company is pursuing research in the early stages of three other specific oncology applications: hepatitis B and hepatocellular carcinoma, Epstein-Barr virus driven cancers, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Who:

Co-Chaired by:

David Colpman, Director, Colpman Consulting Ltd.

Matthias Müllenbeck, Director Global Oncology L&BD, Global BD & Alliance Management, Merck KGaA

Panelists Include:

Corinne Danan, EVP, Partnerships BU, HalioDx

Daniel Barton, Director, Business Development, Biosceptre (UK) Ltd.

Heinz Lubenau, Chief Operating Officer, Vaximm AG

Mark Krul, Partner, Aglaia BioMedical Ventures

William Hearl, CEO & Founder, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

William Rice, Chairman, CEO & President, Aptose Biosciences, Inc.

What: Panel discussion on Advanced Therapeutics in Oncology at the 18th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

When: Tomorrow, October 4, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. CEST

Where: Congress Center Basel, Messepl. 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland in the Room Delhi

About UNITE

ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE technology, visit www.immunomix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005052/en/