Immunomic Therapeutics' Collaborator, University of Florida Presents New Clinical Data from ATTAC-II Study in GBM at the 2019 Society for Neurology (SNO) Annual Meeting

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms, announced today that Duane Mitchell, MD, Ph.D., a University of Florida professor of neurosurgery and co-director of the Preston A. Wells Jr. Center for Brain Tumor Therapy, and his team will present new clinical data at the 2019 Society for Neurology (SNO) Annual Meeting being held in Phoenix, Arizona Nov. 20-24, 2019.

The data being presented at the SNO meeting are from a Phase 2 clinical trial (ATTAC-II) evaluating the efficacy of autologous CMV pp65-LAMP RNA pulsed dendritic cell vaccines mixed with GM-CSF and administered during cycles of adjuvant dose-intensified temozolomide (NCT02465268). The results demonstrate that a CMV pp65-LAMP RNA-pulsed DC vaccination was associated with profound immunologic and clinical response in a patient with MGMT unmethylated midline glioblastoma (GBM).

“The new clinical data to be presented demonstrates the power of our UNITE technology platform and validates our therapeutic approach utilizing vaccines to treat difficult cancers like glioblastoma,” said Dr. Teri Heiland, Chief Scientific Officer of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. “We are encouraged by the immunological response shown with this patient and we look forward to Dr. Mitchell’s presentation of these positive findings at the SNO meeting.”

SNO posters - presentation details:

Title: “(ATIM-15) Sustained complete radiographic response and prolonged systemic immune activation in a patient with MGMT unmethylated midline glioblastoma receiving CMV pp65-LAMP RNA-pulsed dendritic cell vaccines”

Category: Adult Clinical Trials – Immunologic

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov 23rd, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Ballroom Lawn, JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, Arizona

Title: “(ATIM-34) Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals dynamic immune response changes in glioblastoma patient with durable complete response to CMV pp65-LAMP RNA-pulsed dendritic vaccines”

Category: Adult Clinical Trials – Immunologic

Date and Time: Friday, Nov 22nd, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Ballroom Lawn, JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, Arizona

The abstracts for University of Florida’s posters at SNO can be found on the following meeting site: https://www.eventscribe.net/2019/sno/SearchByPresentation.asp?pfp=Title and also have been published online in the journal “Neuro-Oncology” by Oxford Academic and can be found here: https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology/issue/21/Supplement_6

About UNITE

ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, works by fusing pathogenic antigens with the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans, for immune processing. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of vaccines through its proprietary technology platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE), which is designed to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop vaccines that generate broad immune responses. ITI’s UNITE platform could potentially have broad therapeutic applications in oncology, including viral antigens, cancer antigens, neoantigens and antigen-derived antibodies as biologics and ITI has built a large pipeline from UNITE with six oncology programs and two allergy programs. ITI has entered into a significant allergy partnership with Astellas Pharma and has formed several academic collaborations with leading Immuno-oncology researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, and Duke University. ITI maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.

