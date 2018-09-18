Immunomic Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference

Presentation to Highlight UNITE technology application to oncology

Today, Sia Anagnostou, Head, China Corporate Development of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) and Senior Scientist Yan Su will present at the 2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference in Suzhou, China. ITI is pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms.

Key topics of Anagnostou and Su’s presentation will include: ITI’s novel investigational UNITE technology platform for oncology applications, ITI’s tumor vaccine and cell therapy approach, ITI’s current Phase II program for glioblastoma (GBM) and ITI’s virally-driven cancer programs, including HBV positive liver cancer, EBV positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma and HPV positive cervical cancer.

Who: Sia Anagnostou, Head, China Corporate Development, ITI and Yan Su, Senior Scientist

What: Presentation at 2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference, Parallel Session A101-102

When: Wednesday, September 19 from 14-14:20 p.m. CST

Where: Suzhou Jinji Lake International Convention Centre, 688 E. Suzhou Avenue, Suzhou industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiang Su Province, P.R. China

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE technology, visit www.immunomix.com.

About UNITE

ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006126/en/