Immunomic Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference

Today, Sia Anagnostou, Head, China Corporate Development of Immunomic
Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) and Senior Scientist Yan Su will present at the
2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference in Suzhou, China.
ITI is pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy
platforms.
Key topics of Anagnostou and Su’s presentation will include: ITI’s novel
investigational UNITE technology platform for oncology applications,
ITI’s tumor vaccine and cell therapy approach, ITI’s current Phase II
program for glioblastoma (GBM) and ITI’s virally-driven cancer programs,
including HBV positive liver cancer, EBV positive nasopharyngeal
carcinoma and HPV positive cervical cancer.
Who: Sia Anagnostou, Head, China Corporate Development, ITI and
Yan Su, Senior Scientist
What: Presentation at 2018 China BioMed Innovation and Investment
Conference, Parallel Session A101-102
When: Wednesday, September 19 from 14-14:20 p.m. CST
Where: Suzhou Jinji Lake International Convention Centre, 688 E.
Suzhou Avenue, Suzhou industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiang Su Province, P.R.
China
About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage
biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic
acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have
the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies
and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing
agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the
precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention
and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE
technology, visit www.immunomix.com.
About UNITE
ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular
Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal
Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this
way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the
body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including
antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory.
This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of
immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and
infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II
clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating
with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of
UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are
limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia.
ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of
concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage
for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and
others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether
LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune
response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune
responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune
response.
