Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immunovant : Announces Closing of $139.4 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:11am EDT
Immunovant Announces Closing of $139.4 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020/ PR Newswire / Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,613,365 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,253,917 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Immunovant from the offering were approximately $139.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock were sold by Immunovant.

SVB Leerink, UBS Investment Bank, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Chardan acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Nomura acted as the lead manager for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC acted as the co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and became effective on April 14, 2020. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department; email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com; or Chardan Capital Markets LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, NY 10004.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Contact
John Strumbos, Ph.D., MBA
Vice President, Finance
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com

Disclaimer

Immunovant Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 11:10:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aAMAZON COM INC : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
07:28aPROTECTOR FORSIKRING : Invitation to presentation of Protector Forsikring ASA's 1st quarter results 2020
AQ
07:27aOUTFRONT MEDIA : To Report 2020 First Quarter Results On May 8, 2020
PR
07:26aGUALA CLOSURES S P A : Bottle caps maker Guala Closures surges after private equity bid
RE
07:26aVOLKSWAGEN : withdraws 2020 outlook after renvenue drop 8% in first quarter
RE
07:26aConsumer Confidence Remains Optimistic for Q1 2020
PU
07:26aALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY : Received U.S. FDA IND Approval to Initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial of KN046 For NSCLC in the United States
PR
07:26aVINCI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:26aAMAZON COM : to Test All Employees for Covid-19, Including Those Without Symptoms
DJ
07:25aUNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Buy rating from Oddo
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group