ImmusanT Present and Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmusanT, Inc. , a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today participation in two upcoming Boston-area conferences. Leslie Williams, chief executive officer of the Company, will participate as a panelist on the MassBio Annual Meeting’s, "The State of Possible Conference,” panel titled: "Advancing from ‘R’ to ‘D’: Various Routes to Building Successful Clinical-stage Companies," taking place on Wednesday, March 27.

Additionally, Dr. Bob Anderson, chief science officer of ImmusanT, will be presenting at the “2nd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit” on Thursday, March 28.

Conference and Presentation details:

MassBio "State Of Possible Conference" Panel Name: Advancing from ‘R’ to ‘D’: Various Routes to Building Successful Clinical-stage Companies Panel Date: Thursday, March 28 Panel Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. EDT Location: Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel, Cambridge, MA 2nd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit

Presentation Name: Immunotherapy for Celiac Disease Using Immuno-Dominant Gluten Epitopes (Nexvax2®) – Discovery to Phase 2 Presentation Date: Thursday, March 28 Presentation Time: 1 p.m. EDT Location: Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill, Boston, MA



About ImmusanT, Inc.

At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com

