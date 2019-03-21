Log in
ImmusanT Present and Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Scientific Conferences

03/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

 ImmusanT CEO Leslie Williams to speak on panel during the MassBio Annual “The State of Possible Conference”

 ImmusanT CSO Dr. Bob Anderson to present on Nexvax2 at the 2nd Antigen Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ImmusanT, Inc., a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today participation in two upcoming Boston-area conferences. Leslie Williams, chief executive officer of the Company, will participate as a panelist on the MassBio Annual Meeting’s, "The State of Possible Conference,” panel titled: "Advancing from ‘R’ to ‘D’: Various Routes to Building Successful Clinical-stage Companies," taking place on Wednesday, March 27.

Additionally, Dr. Bob Anderson, chief science officer of ImmusanT, will be presenting at the “2nd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit” on Thursday, March 28.

Conference and Presentation details:

MassBio "State Of Possible Conference"
Panel Name:Advancing from ‘R’ to ‘D’: Various Routes to Building Successful Clinical-stage Companies
Panel Date:Thursday, March 28
Panel Time:11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. EDT
Location:Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel, Cambridge, MA
  
2nd Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Drug Development Summit
Presentation Name:Immunotherapy for Celiac Disease Using Immuno-Dominant Gluten Epitopes (Nexvax2®) – Discovery to Phase 2
Presentation Date:Thursday, March 28
Presentation Time:1 p.m. EDT
Location:Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill, Boston, MA


About ImmusanT, Inc.
At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach
Associate Director
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 876-5868
amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com

immusanT_logo_031111.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
