ImmusanT to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

05/29/2019 | 10:18am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmusanT, Inc., a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today the company’s chief executive officer, Leslie Williams, will present an overview of the company and its business at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-7, 2019 in New York City.

Date: June 7, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: Grand Hyatt New York City
Room: Ballroom 4

A Q&A and breakout session will be held immediately following ImmusanT's presentation.

About ImmusanT, Inc.

At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to potentially change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com 

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach
Associate Director
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 876-5868
amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
