Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immusoft Raises $20 Million in Series B Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:07pm CET

- Robust financing to support advancement of Immusoft’s novel B cell platform -

Immusoft Corporation, a Seattle-Wash.-based cell therapy company, announced today it has held the final closing in its $20 million oversubscribed Series B financing.

Immusoft plans to use the proceeds from this financing to advance ISP-001 (iduronicrin genleukocel-T) through Phase I/II clinical development. ISP-001 incorporates Immusoft’s Sleeping Beauty transposon engineered autologous B cells for the expression and delivery of alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA) to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I). The round will also be used to support the development of additional pipeline candidates that leverage Immusoft’s proprietary Immune System Programming (ISP™) approach to B cell modification.

New and existing investors participated in the financing including Breakout Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, RBV Capital, DEFTA Partners, and Mesa Verde Venture Partners.

“Throughout 2018, the Immusoft team made extraordinary progress advancing our ISP platform. This is highlighted by our lead candidate, ISP-001, receiving both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA,” commented Sean Ainsworth, Chief Executive Officer of Immusoft. “With the closing of our Series B financing, we believe we are now strongly positioned to advance this novel approach for treating MPS I patients through Phase I/II clinical development with the goal of generating initial safety and potential efficacy data during 2019.”

Immusoft’s aim is to dramatically extend the sustained delivery of proteins to patients by using the ISP™ technology to reprogram a patient’s B cells, a type of immune cell, outside of the body to produce therapeutic proteins, such as IDUA.

The application of Immusoft’s ISP platform is being further advanced with a recent $3.5 million SBIR grant the company received to support development of sustained protein delivery across the blood brain barrier, directly to the brain and central nervous system.

About Immune System Programming (ISP™) Technology

Immusoft’s proprietary ISP™ platform technology is hybrid cell/gene therapy approach, which uses a clinically validated, non-viral vector for safe, reliable insertion of functional genes into immune cells. Once administered back into the patient, a subset of ISP™ modified cells reside within survival niches in the body, continuously secreting gene-encoded protein(s). The platform’s broad utility to produce virtually any biologic drug entity (e.g. antibodies, proteins or enzymes), has the potential to disrupt the current standard of care for many diseases requiring recombinant enzyme replacement therapy, as well as, address rare orphan diseases.

About MPS I

MPS I (Mucopolysaccharidosis type I) is a rare, lethal childhood genetic disease that affects the body’s ability to produce IDUA (alpha-L-iduronidase), which is an essential enzyme that helps to break down long-chain sugars inside cells. When the sugar chains cannot be broken down and disposed of, they accumulate in the cells and cause progressive damage. This accumulation can happen in the tissues, including the brain. In its most severe form, children affected rarely live longer than ten years after diagnosis. Otherwise known as Hurler-Scheie Syndrome, the current standard of care for MPS I requires frequent IDUA infusions, which are expensive and palliative at best, with long-term survival difficult to achieve for most patients.

About Immusoft

Immusoft Corporation’s (immusoft.com) mission is to treat diseases using its breakthrough technology platform called Immune System Programming (ISP™). The technology modifies a patient’s B cells and instructs the cells to produce gene-encoded medicines (biologics). The B cells that are reprogrammed using ISP become miniature drug factories that are expected to survive in patients for many years. Immusoft Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates and projections. The beliefs, assumptions and expectations on which these statements are based can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Immusoft Corporation or are within its control. Immusoft Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events. Actual results or outcomes may differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of operational, scientific, regulatory and related risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35pValley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
10:34pHANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34pCME GROUP : Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
10:33pFather and son advised on opposite sides of Bristol-Celgene deal
RE
10:33pPERRIGO : Securities Class Action Filed Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
10:32pCYTODYN INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pSIFCO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pLEMONADE DAY : Teams Up with Gallup to Host Second Annual Briefing on Business Startup Challenges and Youth Entrepreneurship Opportunities on Thursday, Jan. 17, in Washington, D.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.