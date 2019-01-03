Immusoft Raises $20 Million in Series B Financing

Immusoft Corporation, a Seattle-Wash.-based cell therapy company,
announced today it has held the final closing in its $20 million
oversubscribed Series B financing.
Immusoft plans to use the proceeds from this financing to advance
ISP-001 (iduronicrin genleukocel-T) through Phase I/II clinical
development. ISP-001 incorporates Immusoft’s Sleeping Beauty transposon
engineered autologous B cells for the expression and delivery of
alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA) to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS
I). The round will also be used to support the development of additional
pipeline candidates that leverage Immusoft’s proprietary Immune System
Programming (ISP™) approach to B cell modification.
New and existing investors participated in the financing including
Breakout Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, RBV Capital, DEFTA
Partners, and Mesa Verde Venture Partners.
“Throughout 2018, the Immusoft team made extraordinary progress
advancing our ISP platform. This is highlighted by our lead candidate,
ISP-001, receiving both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease
designations from the FDA,” commented Sean Ainsworth, Chief Executive
Officer of Immusoft. “With the closing of our Series B financing, we
believe we are now strongly positioned to advance this novel approach
for treating MPS I patients through Phase I/II clinical development with
the goal of generating initial safety and potential efficacy data during
2019.”
Immusoft’s aim is to dramatically extend the sustained delivery of
proteins to patients by using the ISP™ technology to reprogram a
patient’s B cells, a type of immune cell, outside of the body to produce
therapeutic proteins, such as IDUA.
The application of Immusoft’s ISP platform is being further advanced
with a recent $3.5 million SBIR grant the company received to support
development of sustained protein delivery across the blood brain
barrier, directly to the brain and central nervous system.
About Immune System Programming (ISP™) Technology
Immusoft’s proprietary ISP™ platform technology is hybrid cell/gene
therapy approach, which uses a clinically validated, non-viral vector
for safe, reliable insertion of functional genes into immune cells. Once
administered back into the patient, a subset of ISP™ modified cells
reside within survival niches in the body, continuously secreting
gene-encoded protein(s). The platform’s broad utility to produce
virtually any biologic drug entity (e.g. antibodies, proteins or
enzymes), has the potential to disrupt the current standard of care for
many diseases requiring recombinant enzyme replacement therapy, as well
as, address rare orphan diseases.
About MPS I
MPS I (Mucopolysaccharidosis type I) is a rare, lethal childhood genetic
disease that affects the body’s ability to produce IDUA
(alpha-L-iduronidase), which is an essential enzyme that helps to break
down long-chain sugars inside cells. When the sugar chains cannot be
broken down and disposed of, they accumulate in the cells and cause
progressive damage. This accumulation can happen in the tissues,
including the brain. In its most severe form, children affected rarely
live longer than ten years after diagnosis. Otherwise known as
Hurler-Scheie Syndrome, the current standard of care for MPS I requires
frequent IDUA infusions, which are expensive and palliative at best,
with long-term survival difficult to achieve for most patients.
About Immusoft
Immusoft Corporation’s (immusoft.com) mission is to treat diseases using
its breakthrough technology platform called Immune System Programming
(ISP™). The technology modifies a patient’s B cells and instructs the
cells to produce gene-encoded medicines (biologics). The B cells that
are reprogrammed using ISP become miniature drug factories that are
expected to survive in patients for many years. Immusoft Corporation is
based in Seattle, Washington.
